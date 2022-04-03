World Cup final live blog, Australia vs England: Heather Knight opts to bowl, Ellyse Perry returns
Follow all the updates from ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup final between Australia and England.
TOSS: Heather Knight wins toss, England opt to bowl first.
Team news: Ellyse Perry returns for Australia, England unchanged.
Live updates
Stats that matter
- It will be their 19th head-to-head ICC Women’s World Cup match; Australia have dominated the historical head-to-head match-up, winning 12 of those 18 contests, compared to England’s five (1 NR).
- These two nations have faced each other twice in the finals (1982 and 1988), Australia won on both occasions. Australia have won a total of six titles so far, the most by any nation, followed by England (four).
- Australia and England women have also competed against each other in 64 ODIs, excluding World Cups. Australia again have the upper hand, winning 44 of those matches, compared to England’s 18 (2 NR).
- Their last meeting was in the opening round at this World Cup on the 5th of March, England fell short of the 311-run target by only 12 runs. In the Ashes series that preceded the World Cup, Australian won the ODIs 3-0.w
Confirmation of team news
England XI: Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole
Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
A good time to read Ananya Upendran’s brilliant piece on #EllysePerry through the words of Lisa Sthalekar.
Goofball, leader, superstar: The rise of indomitable Ellyse Perry through the eyes of Lisa Sthalekar
ICYMI: India’s GS Lakshmi named match referee for England-Australia final to be officiated by four female officials
TOSS: Heather Knight has won the toss & opts to bowl first. Ellyse Perry is back for Australia.
Hello and welcome to the Scroll.in’s coverage of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. For one final time, here’s hoping this World Cup delivers again.
The final of the 2022 edition will be played between Australia and England. That, in itself, is not a surprising statement. They are the two best units in the world, when it comes to quality of cricketers on the field and the quality of support they receive off it. But incredibly enough, this is the first time since 1988 that they meet each other in the summit clash.
Around mid-way in the tournament, it did not seem likely. England were contemplating an early return home after three defeats out of three. It’s been a great turnaround.
The other half of the final though, was destined to be. It should come as absolutely no surprise that Meg Lanning and Co are here, and even that they are unbeaten so far in the tournament.
The captains’ press conference before the tournament started with Lanning saying all teams are chasing defending champions England while Knight said Australia are the obvious standout side that teams will be chasing. Either way, on Sunday, both sides are chasing just one thing... greatness.
