The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League features 10 teams and the league stage is being played at four venues in Maharashtra.

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have been added to the list of the eight teams from the previous seasons, with the league matches being played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium (Cricket Club of India).

A total of 70 matches will be played in the league stage with each team playing 14 games. The four teams at the top of the points table after the league stage will qualify for the playoffs.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India decided to opt for a tweaked format for IPL 2022 – something they used back in the 2011 season too – with the 10 teams being divided into two groups of five.

IPL 2022 Groups Group A Group B Mumbai Indians (MI) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Rajasthan Royals (RR) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Delhi Capitals (DC) Punjab Kings (PBKS) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Gujarat Titans (GT)

The format for the league stage is this: Each team plays against teams in its own group twice. Each team will also play twice against the team in the same row in the other group, and one match against the rest of the teams in the other group.

Here’s a look at the updated points table: