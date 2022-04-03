In the best-contested game of the Junior World Cup so far, India beat Germany 2-1 to go top of their group.

India took the early lead within the first two minutes thanks to Lalremsiami, who pounced on a loose ball after a save off a penalty corner. The Germans gave her too much space and the forward calmly slotted over the goalkeeper.

But it was the Germans who took control of the match despite going down a goal. They launched wave after wave of attack on the Indian goal but with goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam in supreme form, India kept their lead.

One of the big moments of the match came when Germany were awarded a penalty stroke in the 23rd minute. It was a chance for the Germans to draw level and make something of their dominance. But Bichu guessed the right way and kept the ball out.

Buoyed by the save, India went and scored at the other end of the field. The goal once against came from a PC, where Mumtaz was on hand to brilliantly deflect the ball into the goal.

Half-time stats

The statistics at half-time showed just how much Germany had dominated the proceedings but the only statistic that truly matters is the one in front of goals and that is where the team had failed.

The third quarter saw India show more intensity and launch some quick counters but the final pass was of poor quality and the score remained as is.

Germany, on their part, were struggling to break through the defence and Bichu. It was a bit of a stalemate but it was only the lull before the storm.

The fourth quarter continued in the same vein until Germany withdrew their keeper with around three minutes left in the match. They had one extra player on the field... desperate times call for desperate measures.

The move didn’t lead to a goal directly but it was instead a brilliant piece of individual brilliance by Jule Bleuel that finally got the Germans on the board. With all the moves breaking down in the circle, Bleuel finally let lose a reverse tomahawk from the top of the D and caught everyone by surprise.

Suddenly, with around two minutes to go, there was a chance of salvaging something from the game for Germany. But Lena Frerichs missed a golden opportunity to bring her team level when she sent a ball over the bar despite having only the keeper to beat.

And that is how it ended. India beat Germany for the first time in the Junior World Cup to maintain their perfect start to the tournament. They had beaten Wales 5-1 in their first match. In the other match in the group, Wales and Malaysia battled to a 3-3 draw.

India weren’t at their clinical best today but the win will give them time and confidence to get even better.

With this result, India are through to the quarterfinals. They still have to play Malaysia in the final Pool D match, which takes place on April 5 (Tuesday) at 1900 hrs IST.

Full-time stats

'Keep on working hard and you will achieve the results', says @TheHockeyIndia's goalie Bichu Devi after India defeated Germany 2-1. Bichu Devi was also awarded the Player of the Match. #RisingStars #JWC2021 #HockeyInvites #HockeyEquals pic.twitter.com/14IsnilQkS — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) April 3, 2022