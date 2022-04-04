India and England played out another thriller as a back-and-forth match that saw seven goals, all from penalty corner situations, finish 4-3 in favour of India. England took an early lead in the match as they had done the previous night. But India went back level through Manpreet and never trailed again.

India’s Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick notching up his 100th goal for India in the process and while England twice managed to reduce the deficit to 1 goal, they could not find a leveller and India took all 3 points.

First leg blog: Match ends 3-3 in regular time, India clinch shootout bonus.

Second leg blog: Harmanpreet Singh’s hat-trick sees India win 4-3

India coach Graham Reid said before the match, “Really good experience to have these shootouts. Tonight we really want to more quality opportunities, once we do we need to capitalise. Let ourselves down a bit last night on that front. Both teams perhaps felt that same way.”

England coach Zak Jones spoke before the game about the threat India posed from the Penalty Corners and after a terrific effort from his team in Saturday’s game on that front, the floodgates opened up today as India won 10 of them, converting from 4, to snatch a win in another thrilling contest that kept the fans on the edge of their seats till the 60th minute once again.

The game started much more evenly, but England once again got the first goal through an innovative penalty corner that was deflected in by Sanford, who scored his first ever international goal for England. India countered back with a similar routine from a penalty corner routine and scored via Manpreet Singh who got his first goal since 2019. Two more penalty corners from India in a dominant 2nd quarter saw Harmanpreet give India a 3-1 lead into the half time, but the English team never stopped believing.

England crucially got the first goal of the second half through a Sam Ward drag flick from a penalty corner that took a touch from David Condon and went in. India then struck back, once again through Harmanpreet Singh who competed his hat-trick with a vicious flick into the bottom left corner.

England weren’t done though and stuck back in the very next minute to set up a tense final quarter. India refused to stay back and looked for a goal to double their lead in the final quarter, but neither team got many opportunities in the final 15. England removed their keeper in the final minutes and tried a repeat of last night’s game where they equalised with 12 seconds left on the clock, but the Indian defence led by Harmanpreet and captain Amit Rohidas dealt with the threats well and India emerged victorious, taking all 3 points today and 5 out of the possible 6 from the two contests against England.

Player of the match for the second straight night and scorer of a hat-trick Harmanpreet chose to give his team the credit for his goal, saying: “Happy with my 100th goal for India and hat-trick but it’s possible because our team has great options in those corners, so the defence cannot focus on one player in that situation. Happy with the direction we are heading in and the talent and options in the team.”

FIH Hockey Pro League results

3rd April 2022: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar (IND)

Result: Men’s Match 34 India 4 - England 3

Player of the Match: Harmanpreet Singh (IND)

2nd April 2022: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar (IND)

Result: Men’s Match 33 India 3 - England 3 (3-2 shoot-out)

Player of the Match: Harmanpreet Singh (IND)