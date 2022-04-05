The International Tennis Federation has granted the All India Tennis Association’s request to prepone India Davis Cup clash against Norway in September, since there was a clash with the dates of the tennis event at the Asian Games.

Based on the original schedule, the Indian team was expected to travel to Norway for the World Group 1 tie on September 16-17, or 17-18. Those dates though would have clashed with the Asian Games tennis event, that was scheduled for September 10-14 in Hangzhou, China, given the vast distance between the two countries.

With the ITF accepting the AITA’s request (which was supported by the Asian Tennis Federation), there is a possibility now for the Indians to field their strongest side for both events rather than having to put up a weaker field at one.

The new dates for India and nine other Asian countries – across World Groups – in the Davis Cup will be September 14-15. The ATF meanwhile has postponed the Asian Games tennis dates to September 18-24.

“The ATF has communicated to AITA that ITF has revised the dates of the Davis Cup ties, involving 10 Asian Nations in World Group 1 and 2, so that it does not clash with the Asian Games,” Anil Dhupar, AITA secretary general was quoted by PTI.

“ATF has also pushed back dates of the tennis event at the Asian Games so that there is no clash.”

The likes of Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sumit Nagal, Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan and Yuki Bhambri are likely to be fielded for the Davis Cup and Asian Games.