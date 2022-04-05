Hockey India on Tuesday named the 22-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team for the FIH Hockey Pro League matches against World No.1 Netherlands on April 8 and 9, 2022 at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium, in Bhubaneswar.

The team will be led by Savita and Vice Captained by Deep Grace Ekka.

While the team list includes new faces in defender Mahima Choudhary and forward Aishwarya Rajesh Chavan, experienced striker Rani has been named in the probables after a long injury lay-off. She has been out of action since the Olympic Games in Tokyo last year where she led the team to a historic fourth place finish.

The Indian Team for the double-header against Netherlands features goalkeepers Savita and Rajani Etimarpu, defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Rashmita Minz, Suman Devi Thoudam. The midfield will see Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Namita Toppo, Sonika, Neha, and Mahima Choudhary.

The forwardline will see newcomer Aishwarya Rajesh Chavan, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Rani and Mariana Kujur. Additionally, Upasana Singh while Preeti Dubey and Vandana Katariya have been named as standbys.

Talking about the team, Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said, “It’s great to be back on the field for our Hockey Pro League games vs the Netherlands after the disappointment of England not being able to visit.”

“With our Juniors playing the Junior World Cup we have the opportunity to use the depth of our core group and I am excited to potentially see some new faces on the field making their debut in these games.”

“Rani has also worked hard to be back in contention and if this training week goes well I hope we can play her in one of the games.”

“Netherlands is a formidable opponent, they have shown last weekend against the USA that they score goals easily and play from a tight defence. We are looking to build on our own performance since our last games vs Germany and am excited to hopefully show our progress against a strong opponent,” she added.

The Indian Women’s team is currently placed fourth in the pool table, having played six matches so far where they have won 3 matches and added a point with a shoot out win as well. Netherlands, on the other hand, has won 5 out of the six matches they have played and have gained an extra point from a shoot out win.

Team list:

Goalkeepers:

1. Savita (Captain)

2. Rajani Etimarpu

Defenders:

3 Deep Grace Ekka (Vice Captain)

4. Gurjit Kaur

5. Nikki Pradhan

6. Udita

7. Rashmita Minz

8. Suman Devi Thoudam

Midfielders:

9. Nisha

10. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam

11. Jyoti

12. Navjot Kaur

13. Monika

14. Namita Toppa

15. Sonika

16. Neha

17. Mahima Choudhary

Forwards:

18. Aishwarya Rajesh Chavan

19. Navneet Kaur

20. Rajwinder Kaur

21. Rani

22. Mariana Kujur

Standbys:

1. Upasana Singh

2.Preeti Dubey

3. Vandana Katariya

On Friday, 8th April, the Indian Women’s Team will take on Netherlands at 1930 hrs IST.

On Saturday, 9th April, the Indian Women’s Team will take on Netherlands at 1530 hrs IST.

Matches will be live on Star Sports 2 SD & HD and Disney + Hotstar.