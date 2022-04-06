Rajasthan Royals have announced that Australian all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile will miss the remainder of Indian Premier League 2022 due to an injury.

Coulter-Nile played for the Royals’ in their opening clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In what proved to be his solitary match for the Royals, he conceded 48 off his three overs before he was forced to leave the field without completing his four overs.

The Rajasthan Royals won convincingly by 61 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad but Coulter-Nile has missed out on the other two games with Navdeep Saini filling in the pacer’s spot in the Playing XI.

While the nature of his injury is unclear, the franchise has confirmed that he will miss the remainder of the season.

After playing three games, RR currently sit comfortably at the top of the points table with four points, having won two consecutive games against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians but losing by four wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday.