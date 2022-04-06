A preliminary inquiry has been registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation against Hockey India president Narinder Batra on Wednesday, as reported by PTI.

The inquiry has been set up after the alleged misuse of Rs 35 lakh of Hockey India funds by Batra.

The CBI received a complaint against Batra, following which the preliminary inquiry was issued to ascertain if Batra is indeed guilty of using the funds for personal benefits.

The IOA president, the former chief of Hockey India, and the current president of the International Hockey Federation, has been known to keep tabs on the progress of the national hockey team.

In February, Batra had written to Hockey India asking them to report to him about why the Indian men’s team had put up “unacceptable” performances in their FIH Pro League matches in South Africa.

It was a move that did not go down well with former players, citing a conflict of interest.

“Definitely, it is a conflict of interest by Batra,” 1975 World Cup winner Aslam Sher Khan has then told PTI.

“He is the FIH president and being in that post, he can in no way interfere in the affairs of a national federation.

Khan has challenged, in the Delhi High Court, irregular appointments in Hockey India including that of Batra as ‘life member.’