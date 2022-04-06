Pat Cummins was an unlikely star with the bat as he smashed a joint-fastest 14-ball IPL fifty to power Kolkata Knight Riders to a stunning victory over Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.

The Australian Test skipper joined Venkatesh Iyer with Kolkata on 101-5 while chasing 162 and tore into the Mumbai attack with his 56 off 15 balls as the two-time champions reached their target with four overs to spare in Pune.

The left-handed Venkatesh had the best seat in the house as Cummins, who played his first IPL match after completing his mandatory quarantine, hit six sixes including the winning hit over the fence in a 35-run Daniel Sams over.

Cummins’ effort equalled KL Rahul’s 50 off 14 balls for Kings XI Punjab – now Punjab Kings – in 2018 as Mumbai slipped to their third loss in as many matches.

Venkatesh hit an unbeaten 50 off 41 balls but his knock was completely overshadowed by the Cummins blitz as the pair put on 61 off 18 balls after Andre Russell returned to the pavilion.

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma said the loss will be “hard to digest” after Suryakumar Yadav, with his unbeaten 36-ball 52, guided Mumbai to 161-4.

Here are some reactions to Cummins’ knock:

Did that really happen? Everyone a little wide-eyed.... Innings of the #TataIPL so far. #PatCummins https://t.co/pVIWhJ9m9D — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 6, 2022

Fastest fifties in IPL history:



14 balls : KL Rahul v DC, 2018

14 balls : Pat Cummins v MI, 2022*

15 balls : Yusuf Pathan v SRH, 2014

15 balls : Sunil Narine v RCB, 2017#KKRvsMI — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) April 6, 2022

What an inning, what an inning!!



Pat Cummins you can't do anything wrong today. One of those days where you feel happy you are not bowling in the match. Mumbai made a blunder by not giving ball to a spinner. #KKRvsMI #IPL2022 — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 6, 2022

Highest strike-rate for a 50+ score in IPL:



373.33 - Pat Cummins v MI, today

348.00 - Suresh Raina v PBKS, 2014

327.27 - Yusuf Pathan v SRH, 2014#IPL2022 #MIvKKR — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 6, 2022

Furious counter-attack by Cummins and Venkatesh leaves MI further in the dumps. Had a decent total to defend but had no answer for two intrepid batsmen who showed exceptional power hitting skills — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 6, 2022

Rohit looks very annoyed today. He’s usually unruffled. — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) April 6, 2022

If the number 1 Test BOWLER can bat like this... I have no words. What a player!! #IPL2022 — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) April 6, 2022

Petition to make Pat Cummins open for KKR with Venkatesh Iyer after that ridiculous innings for the Aussie red ball captains ! Take a bow !#KKRvsMI #TATAIPL2022 — Shlok Ramchandran (@shlokh95) April 6, 2022

Most expensive overs in IPL

37 P Parameshwaran vs RCB, Bengaluru 2011

37 Harshal Patel vs CSK, Mumbai WS 2021

35 Daniel Sams vs KKR, Pune 2022

33 Ravi Bopara vs KKR, Kolkata 2010

33 Parwinder Awana vs CSK, Mumbai WS 2014#KKRvMI #IPL2022 — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) April 6, 2022

When the best fast bowler in the world hits a half century in just 14 balls, then you know he is a very special cricketer. @patcummins30 was just outstanding tonight. Special innings. #MIvsKKR — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 6, 2022

With inputs from AFP