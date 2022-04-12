It was Chennai Super Kings’ 200th IPL match but things weren’t going well against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the D Y Patil Stadium. After 10 overs they had reached just 60/2 and it just wasn’t working for them.

But then Robin Uthappa (88 off 50, 4x4, 9x6) and Shivam Dube (95 off 46, 5x4, 8x6) flipped a switch and just started going for the big shots. More importantly, they were just going for the big shots, they were connecting as well.

The duo put on the 165 off 74 – the highest partnership of the tournament and helped CSK reach 216/4 – the highest first-innings total of the season.

Here are reactions to the astonishing partnership:

Most sixes hit by CSK in an IPL match:



17 v RCB, Bangalore, 2018

17 v RR, Chennai, 2010

17 v RCB, DY Patil, 2022*#RCBvsCSK #CSKvsRCB — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) April 12, 2022

Incredible from Robin and Dubey. First 10 overs for 60. The next 10 for 167. That’s the period when Harshal Patel operates…how dearly was he missed by the #RCB — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 12, 2022

Dube 95*

Uthappa 89



The first time 2 #CSK batters have made 85+ in the same innings in IPL. 3rd instance among all teams. #CSKvsRCB — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 12, 2022

When you replace a bowler (Harshal) with a batter (Suyash) you are forced to bowl out a pacer on his off day (Akash Deep) or give part timer that extra over (Maxi). If Karn or Sid Kaul were playing they would have bowled those two overs at least. #RCBvsCSK #IPL2022 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 12, 2022

What a time for the men in yellow to come back into form! Brillaint knock by @robbieuthappa and #Dube both of you deserved a 100, one of the best hitting i have witnessed !Never write of these champs they know what it takes to be Champs! Bleeding yellow @ChennaiIPL #CSKvsRCB — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) April 12, 2022

My feeling was RCB wanted to use Hasaranga at the back end for MSD and Jadeja. It did not go as planned as Dube and Uthappa smashed him. Finally Hasaranga did not finish his spell. #CSKvsRCB — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) April 12, 2022

Butterflies take time to come out of their cocoon. It looks like CSK has. Fans are hoping they keep flying from here. #CSKvsRCB #TATA2022 pic.twitter.com/2mlfq9Ev43 — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 12, 2022

CSK last 10 overs:



11th - 13

12th - 13

13th - 19

14th - 13

15th - 15

16th - 12

17th - 18

18th - 24

19th - 14

20th - 15#CSKvsRCB #RCBvsCSK — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) April 12, 2022

The explosive batting line up of @RCBTweets has been challenged. Will the challengers overcome the challenge?#IPL2022#RCBvCSK — W V Raman (@wvraman) April 12, 2022

Shivam Dube is the only batter with 50+ Avg and 150+ SR among batters who have faced a minimum of 100 balls at this stage of #IPL2022.



His exact numbers so far:

207 Runs | 51.75 Avg | 176.92 DR#CSKvRCB — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) April 12, 2022