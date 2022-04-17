Badminton Watch: Marathon 195-shot rally at the Korean Masters Super 300 lasts over three minutes Ha Na Baek and Yu Rim Lee won the lengthy point to go 9-7 up in the third game, before beating China’s Yue Du and Wen Mi Lei 21-18, 19-21, 21-16 in the semis. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago The moment Yu Rim Lee and Ha Na Baek (bottom) won the 195-shot rally that lasted over three minutes | Screenshot Twitter/BWF A record-breaking 195-shot rally from Baek/Lee and Du/Li! Can you believe this? 🔥@HSBC_SportFollow live action: https://t.co/TjoFnU4PnB#KoreaMasters2022 #BWFWorldTour pic.twitter.com/piNet2lVIq— BWF (@bwfmedia) April 16, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Korean Masters Super 300 Yu Rim Lee Yue Du Wen Mi Lei Badminton Ha Na Baek Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio