Umran Malik continued to make people sit up and take notice of his exceptional talent with a memorable spell of fast bowling for Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League 2022 clash with Punjab Kings on Sunday.

The 22-year-old right-arm pacer from Jammu & Kashmir became just the third player to bowl a maiden in the 20th over of an innings in IPL history. He also picked three wickets in that over to return with impressive figures of 4/28 from his four overs and helped SRH bowl-out PBKS for 151.

Malik, who was one of the four players retained by the Sunrisers (for Rs 4 crore), has been one of the standout young players so far in IPL 2022. He has bagged nine wickers in six matches and consistently hit speeds of around 150 kmph.

Malik, who made his first-class debut in 2021, was identified by coached as a rare talent when he appeared at an Under-19 selection trial in Jammu & Kashmir. In 2018, he was selected as a net bowler by Sunrisers Hyderabad and in 2021, he got to make his IPL debut after T Natarajan was ruled out due to Covid-19.

In a video shared by broadcasters Star Sports India, Malik reflected on his journey and said he is determined to make to the Indian team soon.

#IPL2022 #SRH



"The IPL has changed my life... now I want to play for India as quickly as possible."



– Umran Malik 🚀



📹: Star Sports Indiapic.twitter.com/xClJbe4XyF — The Field (@thefield_in) April 17, 2022

‘Super exciting’

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn, who is the fast bowling coach of SRH in IPL 2022, has been one of the most vocal supporters of Malik. The legendary cricketer, whose joyous reaction after Malik rattled KKR captain Shreyas Iyer’s stumps went viral, said it’s important to let the youngster run in and bowl fast without trying to tinker with his technique.

“It’s great to see someone run in and bowl 150kmph an hour. Very often we try and create guys to make them more aware like change your pace, do this and that. But I think Umran is out and out raw. It’s great to just let him loose and do what he does, which is great because you don’t want to change people and block him off too much,” Steyn told Star Sports.

“To watch him bowl at 150 clicks an hour consistently is super exciting, not just for me but for everyone watching the game at home or in stadium. It’s not great to face but it’s super exciting.”

After Hyderabad’s victory against Kolkata Knight Riders, in which Malik played a key role and returned with figures of 2/27, head coach Tom Moody said SRH are keen to use the pacer as a wicket-taking weapon.

“Umran has been embraced by the franchise. He has been embraced by the team. There is no question about that,” said Moody in the post-match press conference.

“Everyone enjoys his bowling. He bowled very well (against KKR). He stuck to his plans and we were quite meticulous with our planning to help him understand his role. At the end of the day, when you are bowling 150 kph an hour, you are likely to go for runs. He goes for a lot of runs behind the wicket. It’s not like he is getting smashed down the ground or through the covers.

Moody added: “So you got to accept that his style of bowling, there’s going to be a higher economy to that. And his role is to run in and express himself and be himself. We try and build a field around that so that he can express his fast bowling. He is clearly still at the beginning of his journey. He is learning every single day and having the likes of Dale Steyn around him is a huge boost because he is learning so much on the go. We accept he is going to go for runs, what we want to see is the return in terms of wickets.”

Here are some reactions to his fiery spell against Punjab:

PBKS 20th over

. W . W W W



This is the FIRST time ever 4 wickets fell in an IPL over without any runs scored.#IPL2022 #SRHvPBKS — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 17, 2022

An Indian fast bowler is earning the kind of hype that is usually reserved for the Archers and the Rabadas of the cricket world. Long way to go for Umran Malik, but what a retention from SRH. — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) April 17, 2022

This tweet is aging well! https://t.co/ZeVX4HEoD7 — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 17, 2022

Terrific bowling by #UmranMalik , exiciting to see what real pace can do to any batsman! The future for pacers in India looks bright! #SRHvsPBKS — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) April 17, 2022

Umran Malik continues to learn and show improvement. That’s the most heartening thing. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) April 17, 2022

Umran Malik HAS to be everyone’s favourite youngster in the IPL, this is peak T20 bowling — Sritama (Ross Taylor’s version) (@cricketpun_duh) April 17, 2022

This last over by #UmranMalik was surreal. A maiden with 3 wickets and a run-out. Stuffs of dream! What a tournament Umran is having in #IPL2022 Blue jersey coming soon 🇮🇳 #PBKSvSRH — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 17, 2022

Umran Malik 🥳💪 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 17, 2022

Last over maiden 👏 #UmranMalik — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 17, 2022

This is serious stuff from #UmranMalik. Pace and accuracy..🎯🎯 — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) April 17, 2022

Umran Malik is going to be a nightmare for batters in upcoming years. — Shivani Shukla 🏏 (@iShivani_Shukla) April 17, 2022

Only three bowlers - Irfan Pathan (PBKS in 2008), Jaydev Unadkat (RPS in 2017) and now Umran Malik #SRH #IPL2022 #SRHvPBKS have managed not to concede any runs in the 20th over of the #IPL innings.



Also, Lasith Malinga (MI in 2009) but conceded 1 bye and 4 leg byes.#PBKSvSRH — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 17, 2022

Umran Malik



vs Russell the other day: 0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0

20th over today: 0, W, 0, W, W, W



🙏🙏🙏#PBKSvSRH — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) April 17, 2022

Success stories like Umran Malik is the reason why I'll never stop loving IPL. — ` (@FourOverthrows) April 17, 2022

Umran Malik that’s one fine looking death over if ever I’ve seen one! 😳 #PBKSvSRH pic.twitter.com/EutjQou07l — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) April 17, 2022

A triple wicket maiden for a final over is an outstanding effort from young Umran Malik. Skills and raw pace and great execution is gold stuff.#PBKSvSRH — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 17, 2022

Umran Malik bowling some speed today….too soon to mention Australians pitches 🤷🏽‍♀️ #T20WC #IPL2022 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) April 17, 2022

Umran Malik has single handedly increased the interest in every single Hyderabad match from now on. — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) April 17, 2022

Umran Malik 🚀 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 17, 2022