David Miller delivered a memorable knock as table-toppers Gujarat Titans beat defending champions Chennai Super Kings by three wickets in their Indian Premier League 2022 clash at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, CSK rode on a 48-ball 73 by Ruturaj Gaikwad to post a total of 169/5 in their 20 overs. In reply, GT were powered by an unbeaten 94 off 51 from David Miller to finish with 170/7 in 19.5 overs.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Gujarat were off to a horrid start as Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar were dismissed for ducks before Abhinav Manohar departed for 12 as the team reached 16/3 in 3.5 overs. Mukesh Choudhary removed Gill in the first over before Maheesh Theekshana took a couple of quick wickets.

Eventually, it came down to GT needing 48 runs to win from the last three overs. It seemed at the time that CSK would bag their second successive victory, but that’s when Rashid Khan, who was leading Gujarat after Hardik Pandya was ruled out due to a groin injury, turned the match on it’s head.

The Afghan star hit Chris Jordan for three sixes and a four in the 18th over to put CSK under immense pressure. Rashid then got out for a stunning 40 off 21 but he had done the job for his team.

However, the star of the show was Miller. The left-hander from South Africa, who scored a match-winning 31* in the previous game, anchored the chase and ensured he was there till the end to see his team to victory. He hit eight fours and six sixes in his exceptional innings and never looked unsettled at the crease.

For Chennai, Dwayne Bravo was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/23 from this four overs.

Earlier, CSK were in a spot of bother at 32/2 in the powerplay but Gaikwad got together with Ambati Rayudu (46 off 31) to add a 92-run partnership for the third wicket. Gaikwad, who had been struggling to find form this season, was fluent in his knock and hit five fours and as many sixes.

Skipper Ravindra Jadeja hit a couple of sixes at the end and scored an unbeaten 22 off 12 but he couldn’t guide his team to a match-winning total.

Alzarri Joseph (2/34) and Mohammed Shami (1/20) bowled crucial spells for the Titans.