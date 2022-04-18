Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals confirmed on Monday that Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to a hospital.

In an official statement, the franchise also mentioned that some other members from their IPL 2022 bio-bubble had also tested positive for Covid-19 but were asymptomatic.

Here’s the statement by DC:

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for COVID-19, following which he has been admitted to a hospital. The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring Marsh’s condition. A few more members from the Delhi Capitals bio-bubble, including support staff members, have returned positive tests as well. Though they are all asymptomatic, their condition is being monitored closely by the franchise. All remaining members of the bubble are currently in isolation in their respective rooms, and will be tested regularly.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals reportedly cancelled Monday’s scheduled travel to Pune ahead of their next IPL 2022 fixture against Punjab Kings due to a Covid-19 outbreak concern, as per PTI.

Patrick Farhart, the team’s physiotherapist, had already been quarantined after testing positive.

“Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for COVID-19. He is being closely monitored by the DC Medical Team at the moment,” the BCCI had said in a media advisory on Friday.

The tournament is back in India after taking place in two halves in 2021 due to the Covid-19 situation in the country back then halting the tournament mid-way through.

“The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League will be played in a bio-secure environment at a single hub to avoid air travel which is considered as a major threat for the spread of COVID-19 infection, thereby affecting the players and the League/matches,” IPL had said in February.

In May last year, due to several Covid positive cases within the bio-bubble during the second wave in India, the entire tournament was postponed and finished later in the United Arab Emirates in September.

As a result, this year’s edition is being held in only four locations in Mumbai and Pune in order to minimise travel.

A few more members from the Delhi Capitals bio-bubble, including support staff members, have returned positive tests as well. Though they are all asymptomatic, their condition is being monitored closely by the franchise. — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 18, 2022

There is no official information from the league yet on whether Delhi’s match against Punjab in Pune on Wednesday will go ahead.