Jos Buttler continued his fine form for Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League 2022 by scoring a century against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, his second ton of the season.

The 31-year-old scored 103 runs from 61 balls with nine fours and five sixes to help RR post a mammoth total of 217/5 after being asked to bat first at the Brabourne Stadium.

Data check: Jos Buttler joins elite list of batters with multiple centuries in one IPL season

Buttler had hit a ton against Mumbai Indians earlier in the season and strengthened his grip on the Orange Cap with another splendid knock against KKR on Monday. This was his third century overall in IPL cricket.

“He’s been excellent, the best T20 opener in the world,” said RR coach Kumar Sangakkara after Buttler’s century on Monday. “We are very lucky to have him. He’s been batting really well, really deep into the innings. Not just about the powerplay. And that’s why he’s got the Orange Cap.

Here are some Twitter reactions to Buttler’s knock against Kolkata:

#IPL2022 #RRvKKR



Jos Buttler with his third century in his last seven IPL innings 🙌🏽



— The Field (@thefield_in) April 18, 2022

Ian Bishop: The colour of that orange cap suits you very well.



Jos (and us): Thank you very much. 💗 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 18, 2022

Just Jos Things. Just Boss Things 💪🥳🤩 #IPL2022 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 18, 2022

Jos Buttler is in some glorious form. Wow!#RRvKKR — Prajakta (@18prajakta) April 18, 2022

In six matches so far there is only one match where #Buttler has scored less than 35! Two tons in #IPL2022 is remarkable feat. #KKRvsRR pic.twitter.com/X8kyQIV0FX — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 18, 2022

I wake up every day and thank my stars for Jos Buttler.



One of RR’s best players ever ❤️ — Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) April 18, 2022

Scoring a hundred in IPL would be considered a great achievement to score 2 in a single season still with majority of games to go is incredible! I think even a 3rd is possible the way #josbuttler is going about in the middle! #KKRvsRR — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) April 18, 2022

Most hundreds for Rajasthan Royals in IPL:



3 - JOS BUTTLER

2 - Ajinkya Rahane

2 - Sanju Samson

2 - Shane Watson#IPL2022 #RRvKKR — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 18, 2022

Most centuries in an IPL season by overseas players:



2 - Chris Gayle, 2011

2 - Hashim Amla, 2017

2 - Shane Watson, 2018

2 - Jos Buttler, 2022*#KKRvsRR — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) April 18, 2022

He is THE PUNISHER #josbuttler 💯 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 18, 2022

Feels like he is in the form Kohli was when he made a serious run at a 1000 run IPL in 2016. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) April 18, 2022

What an Innings by #josbuttler !!! One of the best !!! Off day for Cummins ! #KKRvsRR — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) April 18, 2022

Iss dil mein kya hai:



♡ ♡ ♡ ♡

♡ ♡ ♡

♡ Jos ♡

♡ the centurion ♡

♡ ♡

♡ ♡

♡ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 18, 2022

Most runs across 7 consecutive IPL innings:



499 - Jos Buttler in 2021, 22

497 - Jos Buttler in 2018, 19

486 - Virat Kohli in 2016#IPL2022 #RRvKKR — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 18, 2022