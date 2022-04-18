England batter Jos Buttler scored his second century of Indian Premier League 2022 in Rajasthan Royals’ clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday.

The 31-year-old, who had hit a ton earlier in the season against Mumbai Indians, solidified his grip on the Orange Cap with another splendid knock. Against KKR, he scored 103 runs off 61 deliveries with nine fours and five sixes.

Buttler attacked the likes of Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell and Umesh Yadav to help RR post a mammoth total of 217/5 after being asked to bat first. This was his third century overall in IPL cricket.

With his ton, the right-handed opener joined an elite list of players with multiple centuries in one IPL season.

Here’s a look at some stats:

Multiple centuries in one IPL season Season Player Team Mat Runs HS Ave SR 100 50s 2016 Kohli RCB 16 973 113 81.08 152.03 4 7 2011 Gayle RCB 12 608 107 67.55 183.13 2 3 2017 Amla KXIP 10 420 104* 60.00 145.83 2 2 2018 Watson CSK 15 555 117* 39.64 154.59 2 2 2020 Dhawan DC 17 618 106* 44.14 144.73 2 4 2022* Buttler RR 6 375 103 75.00 156.90 2 2 *Ongoing

Buttler has also scored three of the last five centuries in the tournament while RR account for four of the seven centuries in the last two seasons.

Centuries in IPL since 2021 Batter Score Balls 4s 6s SR For Opponent Venue Date Samson 119 63 12 7 188.88 Royals v Punjab Kings Mumbai 12 Apr 2021 Padikkal 101* 52 11 6 194.23 RCB v Royals Mumbai 22 Apr 2021 Buttler 124 64 11 8 193.75 Royals v Sunrisers Delhi 2 May 2021 Gaikwad 101* 60 9 5 168.33 Super Kings v Royals Abu Dhabi 2 Oct 2021 Buttler 100 68 11 5 147.05 Royals v Mumbai DY Patil 2 Apr 2022 Rahul 103* 60 9 5 171.66 LSG v Mumbai Brabourne 16 Apr 2022 Buttler 103 61 9 5 168.85 Royals v KKR Brabourne 18 Apr 2022

Multiple centuries in IPL Names Centuries in IPL CH Gayle 6 V Kohli 5 DA Warner 4 SR Watson 4 AB de Villiers 3 SV Samson 3 KL Rahul 3 JC Buttler 3 BB McCullum 2 AC Gilchrist 2 M Vijay 2 V Sehwag 2 AM Rahane 2 HM Amla 2 BA Stokes 2 S Dhawan 2

1⃣0⃣3⃣ Runs

6⃣1⃣ Balls

9⃣ Fours

5⃣ Sixes@josbuttler put on an absolute show with the bat & creamed his 2nd 💯 of the #TATAIPL 2022. 🔥 🔥 #RRvKKR | @rajasthanroyals



Watch that outstanding knock 🎥 🔽https://t.co/XuPT1B2143 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2022

4 hundreds for Buttler in his last 23 T20 innings



In each of them he has played out at least one bowler and attacked the rest:



Rashid Khan (vs SRH)

Hasaranga and Theekshana (vs SL)

Bumrah (vs MI)

Narine (vs KKR) — Matt Roller (@mroller98) April 18, 2022

Most centuries in an IPL season by overseas players:



2 - Chris Gayle, 2011

2 - Hashim Amla, 2017

2 - Shane Watson, 2018

2 - Jos Buttler, 2022*#KKRvsRR — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) April 18, 2022