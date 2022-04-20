India had an impressive day at the Archery World Cup in Antalya, Turkey, on Wednesday as they earned a spot in the final of the men’s compound team event.

Seeded ninth, the Indian team of Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Aman Saini got the better of their top-seeded Turkish opponents in the quarterfinals before defeating the team from Great Britain 236-235 in the semifinals.

The result assured the Indians of a medal and they will now play France in the final for gold on Saturday.

Meanwhile, India’s compound women’s team of Muskan Kirar, Avneet Kaur and Priya Gurjar lost to Turkey 233-235 in the quarterfinal stage.

In the recurve qualification, India’s Tarundeep Rai and Sachin Gupta were placed seventh and eighth respectively to ensure the men’s team were top seeds. The Indian women’s recurve team, on the other hand, was placed fourth with Ridhi having a strong first half to finish eighth on the standings.