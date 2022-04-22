Jos Butter continued his stellar form for Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League 2022 by playing a memorable knock against Delhi Capitals on Friday at Wankhede Stadium for what was his third century of the season.

The 31-year-old, who hit tons against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders earlier in the season, got his second successive century and finished with 116 runs from 65 balls with nine fours and as many sixes.

Buttler opened the innings and got out at the end of the 19th over, helping Rajasthan post a mammoth total of 222/2 after being asked to bat first. The right-hander added a 155-run partnership for the first wicket with Devdutt Padikkal (54 off 35).

Most centuries in one IPL season Season Player Team 100 2016 Kohli RCB 4 2022* Buttler RR 3 2011 Gayle RCB 2 2017 Amla KXIP 2 2018 Watson CSK 2 2020 Dhawan DC 2 2022* Buttler RR 2

Most centuries in the IPL Names Centuries in IPL CH Gayle 6 V Kohli 5 DA Warner 4 SR Watson 4 JC Butter 4 AB de Villiers 3 SV Samson 3 KL Rahul 3

Here are some Twitter reactions to Buttler’s ton against Delhi:

Jos Buttler is in a league of his own at the moment 👑



— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 22, 2022

Jos Buttler is the first batter in IPL history to score 4 centuries in a sequence of 8 innings. #IPL2022 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 22, 2022

Said this during the last game! 3 consecutive 100's is a dream! What a knock by #josbuttler and it kind of looks like he may not be resting before another 100 IN this edition of #IPL2022 ! #RRvsDC #DCvRR https://t.co/YGOMIRnG9F — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) April 22, 2022

Most centuries in an IPL season:



4 - Virat Kohli, 2016

3 - Jos Buttler, 2022*

2 - Chris Gayle, 2011

2 - Hashim Amla, 2017

2 - Shane Watson, 2018

2 - Shikhar Dhawan, 2020/21#DCvsRR — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) April 22, 2022

Jos Buttler has hit 32 Sixes in this IPL season now — the same as the entire Gujarat Titans team. Monster!!#DCvRR — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) April 22, 2022

Seeing everyone struggle to dismiss Buttler at the strikers end, I think we all now understand why Ashwin chose to dismiss him at the non strikers end 😅 #DCvRR #IPL2022 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 22, 2022

Jos Buttler, you KING 🌟



What a sensational innings. We’re privileged to watch this ❤️ — Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) April 22, 2022

Jos Buttler is after Virat Kohli’s record of highest runs in one season. Flawless batting. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 22, 2022

Take a bow @josbuttler Big Boss Another 100 simply outstanding 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 22, 2022

No one is anywhere close to batting like @josbuttler in T20 cricket at the moment .. Incredible .. #IPL2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 22, 2022

The Butler did it again. Jos Butler is crazy good right now. Hundred #3 in #TATAIPL2022 Wonder if he’ll get to 4 centuries in an IPL season 👀👀👀👀. #ButlerWatch. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) April 22, 2022

Jos has a cheat code for batting 😂 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 22, 2022

Jos Buttler has now scored 4 of the last 6 centuries in the IPL.



Mental. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 22, 2022

It's hot. It's a summer evening. Thirsty times. Worth the wait. Guys our favourite ‘Jos the Boss’ is upto some serious on field business at the Wankhede. A magnificent cocktail soon coming. @josbuttler @rajasthanroyals #DCvsRR @IPL #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/cnDOi4IYOl — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 22, 2022

Players with hundreds in back to back IPL innings:



Shikhar Dhawan in 2020

Jos Buttler in 2022#IPL2022 #RRvDC — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 22, 2022

Unfortunately they are in same team https://t.co/LDad6Gdt6I — Mon (@4sacinom) April 22, 2022

Buttler 2022. Might even get close to Kohli 2016 at this rate. Almost halfway there. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 22, 2022

Buttler becomes the 2nd player to score 2 IPL hundreds in a row RR score 222/2 on 22-Apr-22. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 22, 2022