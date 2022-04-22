Jos Butter continued his stellar form for Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League 2022 by playing a memorable knock against Delhi Capitals on Friday at Wankhede Stadium for what was his third century of the season.
The 31-year-old, who hit tons against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders earlier in the season, got his second successive century and finished with 116 runs from 65 balls with nine fours and as many sixes.
Buttler opened the innings and got out at the end of the 19th over, helping Rajasthan post a mammoth total of 222/2 after being asked to bat first. The right-hander added a 155-run partnership for the first wicket with Devdutt Padikkal (54 off 35).
Most centuries in one IPL season
|Season
|Player
|Team
|100
|2016
|Kohli
|RCB
|4
|2022*
|Buttler
|RR
|3
|2011
|Gayle
|RCB
|2
|2017
|Amla
|KXIP
|2
|2018
|Watson
|CSK
|2
|2020
|Dhawan
|DC
|2
|2022*
|Buttler
|RR
|2
Most centuries in the IPL
|Names
|Centuries in IPL
|CH Gayle
|6
|V Kohli
|5
|DA Warner
|4
|SR Watson
|4
|JC Butter
|4
|AB de Villiers
|3
|SV Samson
|3
|KL Rahul
|3
Here are some Twitter reactions to Buttler’s ton against Delhi: