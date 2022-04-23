Following the Delhi Capitals’ protest during their match against the Rajasthan Royals on Friday, team captain Rishabh Pant and assistant coach Pravin Amre have been fined their entire match fee.

In the last over of the match, on-field umpires did not call for no ball on a delivery that was allegedly over Delhi batter Rovman Powell’s waist.

Angered by the umpires’ refusal to refer the decision to the third umpire, Pant called his batters back to the dugout in protest. He then sent Amre onto the field to argue Delhi’s case with the umpires.

As a result, Pant has been sanctioned a Level 2 offence under Article 2.7 and fined 100 percent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct, according to a statement released by IPL.

Amre admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and has been fined 100 percent of his match-fee and will also receive a one-match ban.

Additionally, Shardul Thakur has been sanctioned 50 percent of his match-fee for a Level 2 offence under Article 2.8