For the first time in his career, Virat Kohli was dismissed on zero in consecutive Indian Premier League matches. And what’s worse, his dismissal against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai was the second consecutive first-ball duck as well.
In what is now a worrying run of form, the former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain was out caught at second slip off South African pacer Marco Jansen. It was a dream over for the tall left-arm bowler as he dismissed Faf du Plessis and Kohli off back-to-back deliveries and then added Anuj Rawat’s wicket later on. His figures at the end of it read 3/3.
On Kohli’s dismissal on Saturday, commentator Harsha Bhogle said on air: “Nothing is going right for the great man... oh, the fate that befalls the mightiest. Have we seen everything there is to be seen in this game?”
Virat Kohli so far in IPL2022
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Ground
|RCB vs SRH
|0
|23-Apr-2022
|Brabourne
|RCB vs LSG
|0
|19-Apr-2022
|DY Patil
|RCB vs DC
|12
|16-Apr-2022
|Wankhede
|RCB vs CSK
|1
|12-Apr-2022
|DY Patil
|RCB vs MI
|48
|09-Apr-2022
|Pune
|RCB vs RR
|5
|05-Apr-2022
|Wankhede
|RCB vs KKR
|12
|30-Mar-2022
|DY Patil
|RCB vs PBKS
|41*
|27-Mar-2022
|DY Patil
Recently, former India coach Ravi Shastri told Star Sports, “I am going straight to the main guy here. Virat Kohli is overcooked. If anyone needs a break, it’s him. Whether it’s 2 months or a month-and-a-half, whether it’s after England or before England. He needs a break because he has got 6-7 years of cricket left in him and you don’t want to lose that with a fried brain.”
The RCB management – coach Sanjay Bangar last match and captain du Plessis at the toss against SRH – have stood by Kohli, saying a good score is around the corner. Indeed, earlier in the season he had scored a couple of 40s and was run out a couple of times as well. But the last two dismissals, and his wry smiles afterward, will worry his legion of fans.
