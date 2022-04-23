For the first time in his career, Virat Kohli was dismissed on zero in consecutive Indian Premier League matches. And what’s worse, his dismissal against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai was the second consecutive first-ball duck as well.

In what is now a worrying run of form, the former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain was out caught at second slip off South African pacer Marco Jansen. It was a dream over for the tall left-arm bowler as he dismissed Faf du Plessis and Kohli off back-to-back deliveries and then added Anuj Rawat’s wicket later on. His figures at the end of it read 3/3.

On Kohli’s dismissal on Saturday, commentator Harsha Bhogle said on air: “Nothing is going right for the great man... oh, the fate that befalls the mightiest. Have we seen everything there is to be seen in this game?”

Virat Kohli so far in IPL2022 Match Score Date Ground RCB vs SRH 0 23-Apr-2022 Brabourne RCB vs LSG 0 19-Apr-2022 DY Patil RCB vs DC 12 16-Apr-2022 Wankhede RCB vs CSK 1 12-Apr-2022 DY Patil RCB vs MI 48 09-Apr-2022 Pune RCB vs RR 5 05-Apr-2022 Wankhede RCB vs KKR 12 30-Mar-2022 DY Patil RCB vs PBKS 41* 27-Mar-2022 DY Patil via ESPNCricinfo Statsguru

Recently, former India coach Ravi Shastri told Star Sports, “I am going straight to the main guy here. Virat Kohli is overcooked. If anyone needs a break, it’s him. Whether it’s 2 months or a month-and-a-half, whether it’s after England or before England. He needs a break because he has got 6-7 years of cricket left in him and you don’t want to lose that with a fried brain.”

The RCB management – coach Sanjay Bangar last match and captain du Plessis at the toss against SRH – have stood by Kohli, saying a good score is around the corner. Indeed, earlier in the season he had scored a couple of 40s and was run out a couple of times as well. But the last two dismissals, and his wry smiles afterward, will worry his legion of fans.

Virat Kohli has batted 864 times in professional cricket. Only on two occasions has he bagged back to back DUCKS - in this IPL and in the home series against England in 2021. #IPL2022 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 23, 2022

I was there when Kohli scored more than a thousand runs in 2016 and looked unstoppable.



I was there when Kohli got two consecutive golden ducks in 2022 and looked shell shocked.



Pretty sure the graph is going to peak again. Some destinies defy gravity. — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) April 23, 2022

1 - @RCBTweets' Virat Kohli has now been dismissed off the first ball in each of his last two @IPL innings, making it the first instance of him recording a golden duck in consecutive games in the competition. Blank.#RCBvSRH #IPL2022 #TATAIPL — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) April 23, 2022

Virat Kohli has played 511 innings for 🇮🇳 and has never scored two or more consecutive golden ducks. — Michael Appleton (@michelappleton) April 23, 2022

This is the first time Virat Kohli has been dismissed for golden ducks in consecutive T20 matches.#IPL2022 #SRHvRCB — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) April 23, 2022

Dinesh Karthik the whole season. pic.twitter.com/GkiQyFqjxk — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) April 23, 2022

yaar, this virat kohli rut is simply heartbreaking — Venkat Ananth (@venkatananth) April 23, 2022

Virat Kohli - when you're not in form, nothing goes your way.



That was a good delivery to get first up. The left-arm angle once again doing the trick.



For a tall bowler, Jansen is ready to bowl fuller. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 23, 2022

This is beyond painful, @imVkohli and @ImRo45. Please get your peak back, we miss those days. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 23, 2022

Another golden duck for Virat Kohli. Can't believe it! #IPL2022 — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) April 23, 2022

This has become serious for real, Virat Kohli should really rest and get his mind cleared. Pretend like cricket doesn’t exist Kohli and comeback with the player we actually know.

It honestly doesn’t feel good to watch you struggle. — Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season (@Shrustappen33) April 23, 2022

Score something, I'm giving up on you 🎶 💔😭 https://t.co/UGCQPe7QiG — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) April 23, 2022

The games that life plays with the mightiest. #Virat. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 23, 2022

You want a fact?



Every single great of our game has been through what Virat is going through.



Want another fact?



They all get through it and deliver on the big stage again… — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 23, 2022

This is not the Virat Kohli I know. This is not the Virat Kohli I would ever want to know. 💔 — Prajakta (@18prajakta) April 23, 2022