India’s recurve mixed team of Ridhi and Tarundeep Rai combined brilliantly to win the gold medal at the Archery World Cup in Antalya.

Their opponents from Great Britain, Bryony Pitman and Alex Wise started the match better and took the first set 37-35.

But the India pair started to find their mark in the second set and took it 36-33 to even the scores at two set points apiece.

📽 World Archery pic.twitter.com/FSKtSS9JDH — The Field (@thefield_in) April 24, 2022

The third set was probably the best of the lot with both teams putting their best foot forward. India started off with a 9 and a 10. GB responded to two 10s and then both teams short perfectly in the final rounds too. GB won the set 40-39.

India, though, were far from done and they carried the momentum into the fourth set to take it 38-37. With both teams tied on 4-4, the final went into the shoot-off.

Ridhi and Tarundeep, who were pairing up for the first time, held their nerve to take the shoot-off 18-17 and clinched the gold medal for India.

A detailed look at each set follows: