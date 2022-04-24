KL Rahul continued his brilliant form against Mumbai Indians even while his team Lucknow Super Giants struggled to get going otherwise in an Indian Premier League match at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Rahul, who had scored a century against MI a few days back at Brabourne Stadium, smashed an unbeaten 103 off 62 balls with the help of 12 fours and four maximums. The second highest scorer was Manish Pandey with 22 off 22 balls as other batters failed to make significant contribution.

Rahul, with his brilliant knock, became the first batter to score three centuries against the same opposition in the IPL.

KL Rahul vs MI in IPL 2022: 16 April at Brabourne Stadium: 103 off 60 balls, 9 fours and 5 sixes, SR 171.66 24 April at Wankhede Stadium: 103 off 62 balls, 12 fours and 4 sixes, SR 166.12

Rahul has a sensational record against MI. In 16 innings, he has now scored 867 runs (HS :103*) at an average of 86.70 and a strike rate of 135.89 with three 100s and five 50s.

He also joined an elite group of batters to have scored multiple centuries in one IPL season. Jos Buttler had already achieved that feat in 2022 (he has three so far this season) and Rahul became the sixth batter to achieve it alongside Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, Shane Watson, Shikhar Dhawan.

Most 100s in one IPL season Season Player Team 100s in one season 2016 Kohli RCB 4 2022* Buttler RR 3 2011 Gayle RCB 2 2017 Amla KXIP 2 2018 Watson CSK 2 2020 Dhawan DC 2 2022* Rahul LSG 2

As Rahul scored his fourth IPL century overall, he now only has Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli ahead of him. He joined David Warner, Shane Watson and Jos Buttler on four centuries.

Most 100s in the Indian Premier League Names No of 100s CH Gayle 6 V Kohli 5 DA Warner 4 SR Watson 4 KL Rahul 4 JC Buttler 4 AB de Villiers 3 SV Samson 3

Rahul also joined Kohli as only the second batter to score two centuries against one opponent in the same season.

🔢 In the last 10 centuries scored in the IPL, FOUR have come against the #MumbaiIndians. They have also conceded 3 of the 5 💯s scored so far in #IPL2022. 😳



Ben Stokes (RR), 2021

Jos Buttler (RR), 2022

KL Rahul (LSG), 2022

KL Rahul (LSG), 2022

- Virat Kohli in 2016

- KL Rahul in 2022



Virat Kohli in 2016
KL Rahul in 2022

The only two players to score two centuries against the same team in a season

The last 7 centuries in IPL:



Jos Buttler

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Jos Buttler

KL Rahul

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler

KL Rahul

Some mind boggling numbers for @klrahul11 here.



Record vs MI in the IPL since 2019: -



Runs - 550

Average - 183.33 (🤯)

100s - 3

50s - 3



He becomes the FIRST IPL batter to hit 3 centuries against the same opponent (MI in this case)!

Indians to score most centuries in T20s :

6 - Rohit Sharma

6* - KL Rahul

5 - Virat Kohli

4 - Suresh Raina

3 - Unmukt Chand

3 - Murali Vijay

3 - Manish Pandey

3 - Sanju Samson



Rahul now has the joint most T20 centuries among Indians.

Indians with an IPL hundred against Mumbai Indians:



Yusuf Pathan in 2010

KL Rahul in 2019

KL Rahul in 2022

KL Rahul in 2022

KL Rahul is the Top Performer from the first innings.

A look at his batting summary here



A look at his batting summary here 👇👇 #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/ZwlsUHwtyc — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 24, 2022