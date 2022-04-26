Shikhar Choudhary, Karthik Varma and Team Temple of Kings produced staggering performances to secure themselves a berth for the Asian Games 2022 by qualifying in titles at the E-sports Federation of India’s National E-sports Championships 2022.

While Shikhar outperformed Karthik Varma Vegesna 3-1 and 3-2 in the best-of-three final clash of Hearthstone, the Temple of Kings team comprising of captain Akshaj Shenoy, Samarth Arvind Trivedi, Mihir Ranjan, Aditya Selvaraj, Aakash Shandilya and Sanindhya Malik, thrashed Team Coco Cats 3-0 comfortably in the best-of-five grand finals.

Shikhar showcased impressive skills and gameplay throughout the competition which also includes him causing the biggest upset of the tournament when he upstaged India’s only Asian Games medallist Tirth Mehta in the semi-finals. Tirth had won the bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games, where E-sports was played as a demonstration event.

In the popular multiplayer online battle arena video game League of Legends, which witnessed participation of four top pro Indian teams, Akshaj-led Temple of Kings lived up to the expectations and remained unbeaten before clinching the title.

On the final day of the championships, Team Whoops emerged champions in DOTA2 and made the cut into the Indian contingent for the Asiad. A team, comprising veteran athletes like Moin Ejaz (Captain), Krish, Abhishek, Ketan, Darshan and Shubham, notched up a comprehensive 3-0 win against Team Avengers in the best-of-five final.

ESFI is selecting the Team via the NESC ’22 to represent India at the 2022 Asian Games, scheduled in Hangzhou, China from September 10-25, as E-sports has been included as the medal sport for the first-time ever at the prestigious continental event. The second-placed athletes of FIFA, Street Fighter-V and Hearthstone will also be included in the Indian contingent. The ongoing NESC ’22 has been played virtually, owing to the pandemic situation.

Following impressive title victories at the National E-sports Championship 2022, the following athletes/teams will represent India at the Asian Games 2022:

1. FIFA 22 - Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh Tikka

2. Street Fighter V - Mayank Prajapati and Ayan Biswas

3. Hearthstone - Shikhar Choudhary and Karthik Varma

4. League of Legends - Team Temple of Kings (comprising of captain Akshaj Shenoy, Samarth Arvind Trivedi, Mihir Ranjan, Aditya Selvaraj, Aakash Shandilya and Sanindhya Malik)

5. DOTA 2 – Team Whoops (captain Moin Ejaz, Krish, Abhishek, Ketan, Darshan and Shubham)