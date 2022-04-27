Mumbai City FC finished their season with a 1-0 win over Iraq’s Air Force Club in the AFC Champions League on Wednesday. This was the second win for the team against the same opposition in Group B.

It also ensured the club would finish second in the table, level on points but with a better head-to-head record against the Air Force Club and UAE’s Al-Jazira.

A goal from Mumbai striker Diego Mauricio in the 31st minute was all that separated the two sides at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

Though the Indian club finished second in the league, their performances in earlier matches in the group did not allow them to be among the three best group runner-ups who would also progress to the knockout stage of the competition.

In all, Mumbai City won two, drew once and lost three of their six matches to end their campaign on seven points.

Mumbai though did become the first Indian club to win a Champions League game - the most prestigious club competition in Asia - when they beat the Air Force Club 2-1 on April 11. Incidentally, Mauricio was on the scoresheet in that game as well, as was Rahul Bheke - the first Indian to score at the competition - who came up with the winning goal.

Domestically, the Mumbai club did not have did not have a good season as they finished fifth and failed to qualify for the semi-finals.