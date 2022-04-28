Fourth seeded PV Sindhu progressed to the quarterfinal of the Badminton Asia Championship after coming up with a 21-16, 21-16 win over Singapore’s Yue Yann Jaslyn Hooi.

It took the World No 7 42 minutes to beat the player ranked 100 in the world, just a day after Sindhu was made to work hard in a 77 minute 18-21, 27-25, 21-9 win over Chinese Taipei’s Yu Po Pai.

Sindhu’s next opponent though is China’s He Bing Jiao, the fifth seed who the Indian had beaten for the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

The 26-year-old from Hyderabad has beaten her Chinese opponent the last two times they’ve met, but still has a 7-9 head-to-head record.

Meanwhile, former World No 1 Saina Nehwal lost in three games to China’s Zhi Yi Wang, with a 12-21, 21-7, 21-13 scoreline.

The men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are also through to the quarterfinals after a 21-17, 21-15 win over the Japanese team of Akira Koga and Taichi Saito.

They’ll play the winner of the match between fifth seeds from Malaysia Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh, and Singapore’s Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Jun Liang Andy Kwek.

Kidambi Srikanth will play his second round match against Chinese qualifier Hong Yang Weng later in the day.