Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has signed a new contract that will keep him at Anfield until 2026, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

The German, whose previous deal was due to expire in 2024, said he was “delighted, humbled, blessed” to have signed the deal.

In a video posted on the LFC Twitter handle, Klopp said that the coaches Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz extending their stays was also an important factor in him staying on beyond the expiry of his current deal in 2024.

“There is just so much to love about this place,” said Klopp. “I knew that before I came here. I got to know it even better after I arrived and now I know it more than ever before.”

Liverpool are currently at the business end of a potentially historic season, chasing a quadruple.

“Like any healthy relationship, it always has to be a two-way street; you have to be right for each other,” Klopp said. “The feeling we were absolutely right for each other is what brought me here in the first place and it’s why I’ve extended previously. This one is different because of the length of time we have been together. I had to ask myself the question: Is it right for Liverpool that I stay longer?

“Along with my two assistant managers, Pep Lijnders and Pete Krawietz, we came to the conclusion it was a ‘Yes!’

Liverpool are chasing an unprecedented quadruple of trophies this season. They have already won the League Cup and face Chelsea in next month’s FA Cup final.

The Reds are just one point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City with five games to go and are 2-0 up after the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Villarreal.

With AFP inputs