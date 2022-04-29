The Indian Premier League 2022 features 10 teams and the league stage is being played at four venues in Maharashtra. Each year, the Orange Cap is taken home by the batter who scores the most runs in the season. In the previous edition of the tournament, Chennai Super Kings’ Ruturaj Gaikwad was the orange cap holder with 635 runs.

After the conclusion of 41 matches, the Orange Cap comfortably rests on top of the head of Jos Buttler who is having a season to remember with the Rajasthan Royals.

Here is the list of the top run-scorers so far this season:

After KKR vs DC

POS Player Mat Runs HS Avg SR 100 50
1 Jos Buttler 8 499 116 71.29 159.42 3 2
2 K L Rahul 8 368 103* 61.33 147.79 2 1
3 Hardik Pandya 7 305 87* 61.00 137.38 0 3
4 Shikhar Dhawan 8 302 88* 43.14 132.45 0 2
5 Shreyas Iyer 9 290 85 36.25 137.44 0 2
6 Abhishek Sharma 8 285 75 35.63 131.33 0 2
7 Faf Du Plessis 9 278 96 30.89 128.11 0 2
8 Tilak Varma 8 272 61 45.33 140.20 0 2
9 David Warner 6 261 66 52.20 158.18 0 3
10 Prithvi Shaw 8 254 61 31.75 163.87 0 2