The Indian Premier League 2022 features 10 teams and the league stage is being played at four venues in Maharashtra. Each year, the Orange Cap is taken home by the batter who scores the most runs in the season. In the previous edition of the tournament, Chennai Super Kings’ Ruturaj Gaikwad was the orange cap holder with 635 runs.

After the conclusion of 41 matches, the Orange Cap comfortably rests on top of the head of Jos Buttler who is having a season to remember with the Rajasthan Royals.

Here is the list of the top run-scorers so far this season: