Lucknow Super Giants defeated Delhi Capitals by six runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday to move up to second position in the points table in the Indian Premier League 2022.

After electing to bat first against LSG amassed a formidable score of 195 for three powered by fifties from KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda. At one point, LSG were looking set for a 200-plus total but Delhi’s bowlers did alright to keep them under control, especially during death overs.

In response, Capitals lost two early wickets but thanks to a fiery counterattack in the powerplay, remained in contention throughout the chase but ran out of steam in the end.

The Capitals openers Prithvi Shaw (5) and David Warner (3) departed on single-digit scores however, Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant stitched together a quick-fire fifty-run partnership for the third wicket. After some damage control in the powerplay, LSG picked wickets in quick succession with Marsh and Lalit Yadav being dismissed in the eighth and ninth over to halt DC’s momentum.

There were some individual cameos but DC lacked a collective effort and a partnership that could get them across the line. Pant scored 44 off 30 but was dismissed in the thirteenth over by Mohsin Khan (4/16). The same was the case with Rovman Powell who looked determined to get his team across, but his 21-ball 35 was hampered by Mohsin, who also dismissed Shardul Thakur for 1.

Axar Patel was on the verge of producing some last over heroics but Marcus Stoinis successfully defended 21 off the last six, assuring LSG of their 6-run win.

For LSG, Quinton de Kock (23) departed early but Hooda and KL Rahul put up a strong fight to put up a strong innings. While Rahul took on the role of the anchor during the innings, Hooda acted as the aggressor scoring 52 off 34 before being dismissed in the fifteenth over.

Rahul continued the flow of runs but once he fell, Marcus Stoinis could not provide the final flourish they were hoping for, in order to post a 200-run total. While Rahul was dismissed at 77 in the penultimate over, Stoinis was not able to go big in the death overs. Shardul Thakur (3/40) took all three wickets with Axar Patel bowling at an economy rate of 6.20. Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya played able support acts particularly during death.

LSG’s Mohsin Khan was adjudged player of the match for his four-for.

Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts GT 9 8 1 0.377 16 LSG 10 7 3 0.397 14 RR 9 6 3 0.450 12 SRH 8 5 3 0.600 10 RCB 10 5 5 -0.558 10 DC 9 4 5 0.587 8 PBKS 9 4 5 -0.470 8 KKR 9 3 6 -0.006 6 CSK 8 2 6 -0.538 4 MI 9 1 8 -0.836 2

Brief scores:

Lucknow Super Giants: 195 for 3 in 20 overs (K L Rahul 71, Deepak Hooda 52; Shadul Thakur 3/40).

Delhi Capitals: 189 for 7 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 44, Mitchell Marsh 37; Mohsin Khan 4/16).