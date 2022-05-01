Chennai Super Kings had MS Dhoni walk out for the toss once again, as the former India captain returned as captain for the IPL franchise

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in the match in Pune on Sunday.

A big roar then went up as Dhoni walked to give his first toss interview in a while, having relinquished captaincy duties ahead of this season.

The defending IPL champions made the announcement on Saturday, with Dhoni returning to lead the franchise he had been captain of since the inaugural season. The 40-year-old led Chennai to four IPL titles, the most recent being in the 2021 season.

CSK made a couple of changes for the match, bringing in Devon Conway and Simarjeet Singh for Dwayne Bravo and Shivam Dube. Dhoni said Bravo was injured. SRH were unchanged.

Danny Morrison: I did ask you two years ago, are we going to see you back next year as well?



MS Dhoni: Well I said last time also, you will definitely see me in the yellow jersey. Whether it is this yellow jersey or some other, you will have to wait and watch.



Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Simarjeet Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.