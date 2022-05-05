Left-arm pacer Tymal Mills has an ankle injury and has been ruled out of the rest of Indian Premier League 2022 and Mumbai Indians have signed Tristan Stubbs as replacement.

With just one victory in nine matches, Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the IPL 2022 points table and became the first team to be ruled out of contention for a playoffs spot.

Stubbs is a 21-year old wicketkeeper from South Africa. He has played 17 T20s and has scored 506 runs with three half-centuries at a strike-rate of 157.14. He will join MI at the price of Rs 20 Lakh.

Here’s a look at all the injured players and their replacements across all 10 teams so far in IPL 2022:

Franchise  Injured / Replaced Player  Replacement Player 
GT  Jason Roy  Rahmanullah Gurbaz 
KKR  Alex Hales  Aaron Finch 
LSG  Mark Wood  Andrew Tye 
RCB  Luvnith Sisodia  Rajat Patidar 
RR  Nathan Coulter-Nile 
KKR  Rasik Dar  Harshit Rana 
CSK  Deepak Chahar 
CSK  Adam Milne  Matheesha Pathirana 
MI  Mohd Arshad Khan  Kartikeya Singh 
SRH  Saurabh Dubey  Sushant Mishra 
MI  Tymal Mills  Tristan Stubbs