Badminton, Thomas Cup live updates: Lakshya Sen off to a winning start in India vs Germany tie
Follow live updates from day one of the Thomas and Uber Cup in Bangkok.
Preview: All eyes on Lakshya, Srikanth and Co as India hope to end medal wait
Follow Scroll.in’s badminton coverage here.
Live telecast / streaming on Sports18 and Voot Select in India.
Uber Cup: India vs Canada later in the day.
Thomas Cup, Group C, India vs Germany: Lakshya Sen wins opening match of the tie to give India 1-0 lead.
Live updates
Thomas Cup Group C, IND 1-0 GER, Satwik-Chirag 21-15, 10-16 Seidel-Jansen: Some intense pressure on the Indians during the rallies at the moment. Great fightback from the Germans.
Thomas Cup, Group C, India 1-0 Germany, Satwik-Chirag 21-15, 7-11 Seidel-Jansen: SUPERB RALLY! That’s classic men’s doubles. Great exchange between all four players, Satwik could perhaps have killed the point off sooner but credit to the Germans there and the error eventually comes from Chirag. Good little lead for Seidel/Jansen at the interval.
Thomas Cup, Group C, India 1-0 Germany, Satwik-Chirag 21-15, 7-9 Seidel-Jansen: The Germans have started the 2nd game brilliantly, off to a 8-3 lead at the start. A sensational series of defensive returns from Satwik helps India close the gap and soon enough it is a 2-point game.
Thomas Cup, Group C, India 1-0 Germany, Satwik-Chirag 21-15 Seidel/Jansen: Lovely judgement at the backcourt for a couple of times for Satwik there, great tempo at the net exchanges, some solid angles from Chirag... and it is a breeze of an opener for the Indians.
Thomas Cup, Group C, India 1-0 Germany, Satwik-Chirag 11-8 Seidel/Jansen: A good start for the Indians. The Germans kept things close early on but the Indians are starting to take control. Good to see Mathias Boe again at the coaching duties during the interval, the Danish great who is back coaching the Indian doubles team.
Lamsfuss, it is worth adding, was working overtime during the European Championships where he won MD and XD gold.
Thomas Cup, Group C, India 1-0 Germany, Satwik-Chirag vs Seidel/Jansen: Time for the men’s doubles. This could have been potentially a banana peel for the Indians but Lamsfuss, Seidel’s regular partner, seems to be sitting this one out. They were the European champions last week.
Thomas Cup, Group C, India 1-0 Germany – Lakshya Sen 21-16, 21-13 Max Weisskirchen: A slowish start to the match but once he got his groove, there was no stopping Lakshya in this one. Showed good hustle in defence, and used his superior touch to good effect too. The German had his moments but easy enough for LS in the end.
Thomas Cup, Group C, India vs Germany – Lakshya Sen 21-16, 11-5 Max Weisskirchen: Lakshya dominating this now.
Thomas Cup, Group C, India vs Germany – Lakshya Sen 21-16 Max Weisskirchen: Game 1, India. A lucky net chord followed by a superb up tempo rally gives Lakshya the opening game. 12 out of the 17 points after the mid-game interval. Superb change of gears.
Thomas Cup, Group C, India vs Germany – Lakshya Sen 19-16 Max Weisskirchen: Every time Max gets a short lift, he is killing the points off to his credit. A nice little late rally from the German but Lakshya still on course.
Thomas Cup, Group C, India vs Germany – Lakshya Sen 19-13 Max Weisskirchen: MW has good power but now Lakshya is showing off his skills, some sensational touch at the net.
Thomas Cup, Group C, India vs Germany – Lakshya Sen 14-11 Max Weisskirchen: There it is, the shifting of gears after the interval. Better tempo from Lakshya right away and he reels off a series of 5 points.
Thomas Cup, Group C, India vs Germany – Lakshya Sen 9-11 Max Weisskirchen: That’s a solid start for the German but feels like the Indian is still playing within himself, not quite gotten going yet.
Thomas Cup, Group C, India vs Germany – Lakshya Sen 9-9 Max Weisskirchen: Well, that was not ideal... a front-foot slide while Lakshya went for a lunge but he manages to keep his bearings. Good defence to win a point. Max is keeping the Indian on his toes though, making the most of his physical advantage with steep smashes.
Thomas Cup, Group C, India vs Germany – Lakshya Sen 3-3 Max Weisskirchen: An even start to this match between the world No 9 and world No 64. Lakshya will want to impose himself soon though. This is their third meeting, but the first came way back in 2014.
Team chants of “How’s the Josh! High sir” on court as Indian men are about to begin their Group C campaign in theThomas Cup against Germany
Court 2: India vs Germany. Nearly time.
Hello and welcome to live updates from day one of the Thomas and Uber Cup finals in Bangkok.
First up, Indian men begin their Thomas Cup campaign with a tie against Germany. Later in the day, Indian women take on Canada in their Uber Cup Group D tie.
Here’s a look at the lineup for the India-Germany match.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy Tournament Software / Viacom 18