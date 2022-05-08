Field Watch Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara versus Shaheen Afridi in County cricket (including an upper cut for six) Playing for Sussex, Cheteshwar Pujara went up against Middlesex's Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on his way to yet another century. Scroll Staff 24 minutes ago @CountyChamp / Twitter Make yourselves comfortable and watch every ball of Shaheen Afridi 🆚 Cheteshwar Pujara 🤩 #LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/E6uVJopBQr— LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 7, 2022 At 0:38, Pujara takes on a bouncer and upper cuts it for six over deep third We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cheteshwar Pujara Shaheen Afridi County Championships