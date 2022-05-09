Tokyo Olympian Annu Rani won gold in the fourth AFI Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition on Sunday, breaking her own national record in the process.

Annu Rani registered a new best of 63.82 metres, which represented a 58-centimeter increase over her previous national record of 63.24 metres. This mark was set in Patiala in March last year.

True to her history of launching big distance in the first round throw, Annu Rani set another Indian record (9th time) in women javelin with a throw of 63.82m in the 4th Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition at Jamshedpur. 📹 @afiindia pic.twitter.com/wcHKRFQGfr — Rahul PAWAR (@rahuldpawar) May 8, 2022

“I’m very happy to set a new National record, my training is going great,” Rani posted on Instagram. “I am looking forward to up coming competitions, my best is yet to come. I would like to thank coach Parveer and my Physio Ronak for their efforts and my family for their constant support.”

The 29-year-old, who had a disappointing Tokyo Olympics campaign unable to get close to her best, rewrote the national record for the eighth time since taking it from Suman Devi in June 2014. Her qualification attempts at the Olympics were around the early 55m marks.

Competing on Sunday night in the open event, Annu Rani had three more throws under floodlights at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, reaching 60.10m, 56.60m, and 58.13m before passing the final two attempts, reported PTI.