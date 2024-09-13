Athletics, Diamond League Final, Live: Avinash Sable in action in men’s 3000m steeplechase
Live updates from the Diamond League Final in Brussels, Belgium.
The 3000m men’s steeplechase event will begin at 12.39 am IST on Saturday, 14 September.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the Diamond League Final meet in Brussels.
The conclusion of the 2024 Diamond League season is upon us and unlike last year, there are two Indians competing in the final meet in the Belgian capital.
First up on Friday evening is Avinash Sable in the men’s 3000m steeplechase.
Although the 30-year-old had qualified for the Diamond League Final last year, he pulled out before the competition for reasons unknown. This year though, Sable has the chance to make a mark in the final round of the 2024 Diamond League season.
The Indian set a new national record in the event with a timing of 8:09.91 minutes when he finished in sixth place at the Paris meet in July. But a 14th place finish in his other Diamond League appearance in Silesia and a 11th place finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics means that Sable will have his work cut out for him in Brussels, with most of the same field as his competition.
