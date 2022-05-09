Badminton, Thomas Cup, India vs Canada live: Srikanth, Satwik-Chirag put India up 2-0
Updates from India’s matches from day two of the Thomas and Uber Cup in Bangkok.
Thomas Cup Group C, India vs Canada: Srikanth Kidambi, leading the singles charge today instead of Lakshya Sen, gives India a 1-0 lead with a three-game win against Brian Yang. Satwik-Chirag then wasted little time in breezing through their match to put India 2-0 up.
Live updates
IND 2-0 CAN, Satwik-Chirag 21-12, 21-11 Ho Shue-Lee: 29 minutes is all it took for the top Indian pair as India go 2-0 up. One more win should be enough to seal the knockout spot.
Over in TPE vs GER, the Europeans are not making things easy for the Asians for sure.
IND 1-0 CAN, Satwik-Chirag 21-12, 11-6 Ho Shue-Lee: The Indians staying in command in this one.
France lost 0-5 to China but not before playing out a 5-match tie for 305 minutes of game-time in total.
IND 1-0 CAN, Satwik-Chirag 21-12 Ho Shue-Lee: Comfortable from start to finish for the Indians. If I heard Mathias Boe right at the interval, he wants to try out a specific routine a few times with better communication. With Chirag giving Satwik a heads up before playing a particular shot.
IND 1-0 CAN, Satwik-Chirag 17-11 Ho Shue-Lee: A fantastic rally there from both pairs but the Indians have just too many finishing options.
IND 1-0 CAN, Satwik-Chirag 11-5 Ho Shue-Lee: Comfortable for the Indians, as one would expect. Some flashes of singles brilliance here and there from the Canadians but not enough to sustain.
Elsewhere in this group, CTC too needed three games to win the opening tie. In the next hour or so both India and TPE could have confirmed their spots in the knockouts.
Thomas Cup Group C, India 1-0 Canada: Men’s doubles time and this, on paper, should be a breeze for the Indian pair of Satwik-Chirag. They are taking on Jason Anthony Ho-Shue and Kevin Lee, unranked scratch pairing. (Ho-Shue played singles against TPE yesterday).
India 1-0 Canada: In what was his first meeting against Brian Yang, Srikanth took his time to get going but showed some lovely touches in games 2 and 3, to seal it in three. Had the potential to be tricky, this one but India take a 1-0 lead. Time for Satwik-Chirag to take the court now.
IND 1-0 CAN, Srikanth Kidambi 20-22, 21-11, 21-15 Brian Yang: SRIKANTH WINS. The Canadian misses the sidelines as Srikanth injects some pace into the punch to the backcourt. And that is enough to seal the deal. Yang started well to take the first game but Srikanth showed his class after that.
IND vs CAN, Srikanth Kidambi 20-22, 21-11, 20-15 Brian Yang: Fittingly, with some sharp net play, match points galore for Srikanth. Brian saves the first.
IND vs CAN, Srikanth Kidambi 20-22, 21-11, 19-13 Brian Yang: Oh a bad forehand error from Brian Yang, and that is followed by a superb crosscourt slice drop winner by the Indian for 17-13. Finish line in sight, series of good points.
IND vs CAN, Srikanth Kidambi 20-22, 21-11, 14-11 Brian Yang: NO let up in intensity yet from Srikanth. Brian Yang gets the serve back at 10-14 and is trying to pump himself up. Still fighting... three straight points.
IND vs CAN, Srikanth Kidambi 20-22, 21-11, 11-8 Brian Yang: A good lead for Srikanth going into the final change of ends. Srikanth seems to have the game on his racket...
Meanwhile, China vs France finally comes to a close!
IND vs CAN, Srikanth Kidambi 20-22, 21-11, 8-7 Brian Yang: Good pace from Srikanth now, following up well at the net to move three points in front. But Brian closes the gap to one soon.
IND vs CAN, Srikanth Kidambi 20-22, 21-11, 5-5 Brian Yang: Srikanth is missing the lines again... the rollercoaster that he can be. We are back level.
IND vs CAN, Srikanth Kidambi 20-22, 21-11, 4-0 Brian Yang: And now it is Srilanth’s turn to go into a 4-0 lead... he will hope it doesn’t reflect game 2!
IND vs CAN, Srikanth Kidambi 20-22, 21-11 Brian Yang: DECIDER! Srikanth found his groove and ran away with the second game... he trailed 0-4 to start. Of course, the Canadian could have conserved a bit towards the end too.
IND vs CAN, Srikanth Kidambi 20-22, 20-11 Brian Yang: With another nonchalant winner crosscourt, game points galore for Srikanth.
Srikanth getting it right at the net if one of the most joyful sights in badminton. What touch.
IND vs CAN, Srikanth Kidambi 20-22, 16-9 Brian Yang: Genius at the net, when he is in the zone. Lovely crosscourt winner... and soon enough he has raced to 16-9.
IND vs CAN, Srikanth Kidambi 20-22, 11-9 Brian Yang: Looks like Brian Yang might have challenged that if there were reviews on court 3 but as it is Srikanth takes a small lead into the mid-game interval.
IND vs CAN, Srikanth Kidambi 20-22, 10-8 Brian Yang: And now Srikanth starting to make a move... lovely mix of pace and drops from the Indian. Yang sending a few long too, there is perhaps the drift to consider too.
IND vs CAN, Srikanth Kidambi 20-22, 5-6 Brian Yang: Better from Srikanth... this has actually been a quite high quality match for most part.
IND vs CAN, Srikanth Kidambi 20-22, 0-4 Brian Yang: 4 straight points to end the opening game, and now the run has extended to 8 straight points overall. Srikanth needs to arrest this momentum.
IND vs CAN, Srikanth Kidambi 20-22 Brian Yang: Game 1, Brian Yang! Body smash to save the 2nd game point and then Sri sends one long! Game point for Brian now.... and then Srikanth nets an attempted cross drop slice.
IND vs CAN, Srikanth Kidambi 20-19 Brian Yang: Srikanth showing his genius at the net! Two game points but the youngster saves one with a good smash.
IND vs CAN, Srikanth Kidambi 19-18 Brian Yang: Fantastic rally from both players, finished off by Sri with a good straight smash. Critical point.
IND vs CAN, Srikanth Kidambi 18-18 Brian Yang: Ah, there’s the Srikanth jump smash into the net that coufounds his fans some times! And then it is soon all level again.
IND vs CAN, Srikanth Kidambi 18-16 Brian Yang: The Canadian has closed the gap back to one point after Srikanth’s lovely run from the interval. But Srikanth produces a super crosscourt block to go 2 up again.
IND vs CAN, Srikanth Kidambi 11-11 Brian Yang: Better intensity from Srikanth right out of the gates after the interval. Level again.
IND vs CAN, Srikanth Kidambi 8-11 Brian Yang: Srikanth missing the back line a bit too often for India’s liking. Yang with a superb straight smash at the end of a nice rally to move two points ahead. And then Srikanth misses the line again as we head into the interval.
IND vs CAN, Srikanth Kidambi 7-7 Brian Yang: The Canadian is starting to show his skills. He was part of the group of shuttlers Viktor Axelsen trained with at his Dubai base. (Lakshya Sen too).
IND vs CAN, Srikanth Kidambi vs Brian Yang: We are underway. A confident start by Srikanth here, building a nice little early lead of 4-2.
Thomas Cup Group C standings: Canada were beaten 0-5 by Chinese Taipei on Sunday. Brian Yang, however, is talented enough to potentially give his side a win here. Can Srikanth navigate a potential banana skin of a match? First meeting between Srikanth (No 11) and Yang (No 29) about to start.
Thomas Cup Group C, India vs Canada: Here’s the lineup of matches. Srikanth Kidambi and HS Prannoy on MS1, MS2 duties and Priyanshu Rajawat gets the MS3 slot. Krishna Vishnu playing 2nd doubles. Starts 12.30 pm IST.
12.25 pm: Hello and welcome to our live coverage from day two of the Thomas and Uber Cup finals in Bangkok.
On Sunday, both the Indian men’s and women’s teams started their campaigns with wins in the group stages of Thomas and Uber Cups respectively. The men were expected to deliver after fielding a full strength squad while women’s team’s win was especially important as it gives them a great chance of progressing from the group.
For India today, it is just Thomas Cup duties. The men’s team are back in action after a 5-0 win against Germany in their Group C opener on Sunday. They face Canada and Srikanth Kidambi will be leading the charge.
