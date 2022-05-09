Jasprit Bumrah was at his devastating best on Monday as he bagged a five-wicket haul for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League 2022 clash at the DY Patil Stadium.
The 28-year-old returned with his best-ever figures in T20 cricket: five wickets for just 10 runs in four overs.
Bumrah’s sensational effort helped MI restrict KKR to 165/9 in 20 overs after Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first. The right-arm pacer was on a hat-trick in the 18th over as he delivered a stunning triple-wicket maiden. He backed that up by conceding just one run in the final over of the innings with Rinku Singh on strike.
Bumrah got the wickets of Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson, Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine.
Watch highlights of Bumrah’s spell here.
“Very happy that I could contribute for the team. Whenever you make an impact and help the team, that’s the best feeling. At practice, I prepare to bowl in any situation. I’m happy with contributing anyhow for the team,” said Bumrah after his devastating spell.
He added: “It was important to assess the conditions quickly. The ball wasn’t gripping much and there are big boundaries here so I decided to back my bouncer.”
Here are some reactions to Bumrah’s stunning five-for: