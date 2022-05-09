Jasprit Bumrah was at his devastating best on Monday as he bagged a five-wicket haul for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League 2022 clash at the DY Patil Stadium.

The 28-year-old returned with his best-ever figures in T20 cricket: five wickets for just 10 runs in four overs.

Bumrah’s sensational effort helped MI restrict KKR to 165/9 in 20 overs after Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first. The right-arm pacer was on a hat-trick in the 18th over as he delivered a stunning triple-wicket maiden. He backed that up by conceding just one run in the final over of the innings with Rinku Singh on strike.

Bumrah got the wickets of Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson, Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine.

“Very happy that I could contribute for the team. Whenever you make an impact and help the team, that’s the best feeling. At practice, I prepare to bowl in any situation. I’m happy with contributing anyhow for the team,” said Bumrah after his devastating spell.

He added: “It was important to assess the conditions quickly. The ball wasn’t gripping much and there are big boundaries here so I decided to back my bouncer.”

Best bowling figures by an Indian seamer in IPL:



5/10 - Jasprit Bumrah v KKR, today

5/12 - Ishant Sharma v KTK, 2011

5/14 - Ankit Rajpoot v SRH, 2018

5/19 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar v PBKS, 2017#IPL2022 #MIvKKR — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) May 9, 2022

Once a king, always a king🤴. What a phenomenal spell by @Jaspritbumrah93 🔥 Yaha form ki koi chinta nahi hai bhai. @mipaltan #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/4Hrf2wIk2S — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 9, 2022

Triple wicket maiden.

Fifer.

13 dots in 18 balls.

When on song there's no one like @Jaspritbumrah93 👊🏽 #MIvKKR #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/lGYHaSQOLI — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 9, 2022

Holy moly! My husband is 🔥🔥🔥 — Sanjana Ganesan (@SanjanaGanesan) May 9, 2022

This is the first time that Jasprit Bumrah has taken five wickets in an IPL match.#MIvKKR — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) May 9, 2022

Sorry what were you saying about @Jaspritbumrah93 🤷🏻‍♂️? 😁 form is temporary class is forever 💪 jassi jaisa koi nahi #matchwinner #MIvsKKR #IPL2022 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 9, 2022

If you haven't watched this from Bumrah today, you have missed something. By some distance the best spell I have seen this #IPL. Just brute pace and amazing skill. When he bowls like this, he is unmatched. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 9, 2022

There’s nobody like Boom Boom Bumrah! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 9, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah bowling like a man inspired tonight #TATAIPL2022 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) May 9, 2022

401000

0W21W1

W0WW00

000001



Jasprit Bumrah: 5/10



Amaze. #IPL2022 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 9, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah today:



4.1...

.W21W1

W.WW..

.....1



5 for 10 in four overs, bowling over numbers 4, 15, 18, 20. The only surprise is that this is his first five-for in the IPL. — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) May 9, 2022

The world when Bumrah gets wickets ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eeMO3eMcL1 — Manya (@CSKian716) May 9, 2022

Most dot balls bowled in death overs of IPL innings:



11 - Jasprit Bumrah v KKR, today

10 - Ravindra Jadeja v RPS, 2016#IPL2022 #MIvKKR — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) May 9, 2022