Rashid Khan bagged a four-for as Gujarat Titans defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs in Pune on Tuesday to become the first team to qualify for the Indian Premier League 2022 playoffs.

Lucknow did well to restrict Gujarat to 144/4 after being asked to bowl first, but KL Rahul and Co collapsed with the bat and were bowled out for 82 in 13.5 overs.

Hardik Pandya and Co bounced back from consecutive defeats to seal their playoff spot, reaching 18 points from 12 games. The defeat for LSG snapped their five-match winning streak but they are still comfortably placed in second spot with 16 points and need just a win to qualify.

IPL 2022 points table after LSG vs GT Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts Form Q GT 12 9 3 0.376 18 WLLWW 2 LSG 12 8 4 0.385 16 LWWWW 3 RR 11 7 4 0.326 14 WLLWW 4 RCB 12 7 5 -0.115 14 WWLLL 5 DC 11 5 6 0.150 10 LWLWL 6 SRH 11 5 6 -0.031 10 LLLLW 7 KKR 12 5 7 -0.057 10 WLWLL 8 PBKS 11 5 6 -0.231 10 LWLWL 9 CSK 11 4 7 0.028 8 WLWLW 10 MI 11 2 9 -0.894 4 LWWLL

Rashid Khan (4/24) starred with the ball for GT, while Yash Dayal (2/24) and R Sai Kishore (2/7) picked up two wickets each.

Earlier, opening batter Shubman Gill hit a fine half-century but LSG produced a disciplined bowling effort to restrict GT to the modest score. Gill remained not out on 63 off 49 balls with the help of seven fours but lacked support from the other end. Gujarat’s second-highest run-scorer on the night was David Miller (26).

Avesh Khan (2/26) picked up two wickets for LSG, while Mohsin Khan (1/18) and Jason Holder (1/44) took one apiece.

Lucknow made a slow start to their chase and their problems were compounded after they lost Quinton de Kock (11) and skipper Rahul (8) in consecutive overs to slump to 24/2 after four overs.

While Yash Dayal accounted for De Kock, Rahul top-edged a Mohammed Shami short delivery to Wriddhiman Saha behind the stumps.

Debutant Karan Sharma didn’t last long either, handing a catch to David Miller inside the circle to give Dayal his second wicket of the match.

Introduced into the attack in the eighth over, Rashid Khan struck with his third delivery by deceiving Krunal Pandya with a googly and Saha was quick to whip off the bails.

With wickets falling in quick succession from the start, LSG never got any momentum in their chase, reaching 58/4 at the halfway stage.

Ayush Badoni (8), Marcus Stoinis (2) and Jason Holder (1) had off days with the bat, with Stoinis suffering an unfortunate run-out.. Deepak Hooda top-scored for LSG with a 26-ball 27.

Brief scores

Gujarat Titans: 144/4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 63 not out; Avesh Khan 2/26).

Lucknow Super Giants: 82 all out in 13.5 overs (Deepak Hooda 27; Rashid Khan 4/24).