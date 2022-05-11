Badminton, Uber Cup, India vs Korea live: An Seyoung downs PV Sindhu, Korea take 2-0 lead
Follow live updates from day four of the Thomas and Uber Cup finals in Bangkok.
Follow Scroll.in’s badminton coverage here.
Day 3 recap here.
Uber Cup Group D, Korea 2-0 India: PV Sindhu started the match against An Seyoung brightly, making all the right moves and building up a good lead but the Korean superstar in-the-making went from 8-13 to 21-15, finishing game 1 on a run of 8 straight points. Sindhu even had a lead in game 2 early on but An was unstoppable once she got into the lead again to give Korea a 1-0 lead. World No Lee/Shin then defeated Simran Singhi/Shruti Mishra in straight games.
Live telecast / streaming on Sports18 and Voot Select in India.
Live updates
Korea 2-0 India, Kim Gaeun 18-8 Aakarshi Kashyap: Brilliant for Kim here. Just moving Aakarshi side to side at pace and it is not something the Indian is handling well.
Korea 2-0 India, Kim Gaeun 11-6 Aakarshi Kashyap: A couple of precise winners to Aakarshi’s backhand side and Kim has a handy lead at the interval.
Korea 2-0 India, Kim Gaeun 9-6 Aakarshi Kashyap: The Korean has started the match like she wants to make amends for yesterday and it shows. Aakarshi is doing enough to not let this slip away yet.
Korea 2-0 India: Can Aakarshi Kashyap keep India alive in this tie? Kim Gaeun lost against Canada’s Wen Yu Zhang yesterday. So she is certainly not unbeatable but Aakarshi must also be wary of the potential response from the world No 19
Korea 2-0 India, Lee-Shin 21-13, 21-12 Simran-Shruti: That can be safely filed under the best possible kind of experience for Simran Singhi and Shruti Mishra. The Indian pair did themselves no harm in the straight-games defeat against one of the best pairs in the world.
Korea 1-0 India, Lee-Shin 21-13, 11-7 Simran-Shruti: The Indians are continuing to work darn hard in this one, geeing themselves up with all their vocal might every time they win a rally. But, just like the point just before the interval, the Koreans find a way to win most rallies, even if it takes them 10 extra shots. Shruti slides down on the court and stays there a while wondering how to turn these good rallies into points.
Meanwhile on Court 1 a while earlier, arguably the biggest badminton upset of the year, rankings wise. (It is a tie where both teams are through to playoffs and Japan still have superb depth, so perhaps no real damage done but still, what a result! The young Indonesian Uber Cup team continue to make waves)
Korea 1-0 India, Lee-Shin 21-13 Simran-Shruti: A solid effort by the Indian pair it must be said, they kept battling hard throughout and didn’t make things easy for the Koreans. Consistency was an issue.
Korea 1-0 India, Lee-Shin 11-5 Simran-Shruti: A decent start from the Indians but the world No 2 go from 2-4 to 11-5. Relentless.
India 0-1 Korea: The way Sindhu started this match, thought she was poised to take a game from An Seyoung today. But when An is in the zone to find the lines at will with such precision, she is just hard to stop. Sindhu’s wait continues.
Time now for the doubles, and to say this is a lopsided matchup would be an understatement. World No 2 vs an unranked Indian combination. (This is the Korean pair that Treesa/Gayatri had beaten famously at All England).
Here’s how the two games panned out:
India 0-1 Korea, An Seyoung 21-15, 21-14 PV Sindhu: An Seyoung continues to confound PV Sindhu! This one had its moments for the Indian but overall, a straight-games win (again) for the Korean is not something you can’t argue against here. The last couple of times, Sindhu might have gotten closer but today An was reeling off streaks like she was in a zone. Tough to beat that.
India 0-0 Korea, An Seyoung 21-15, 20-14 PV Sindhu: Seven match points and one is saved by Sindhu.
India 0-0 Korea, An Seyoung 21-15, 19-13 PV Sindhu: Another genius winner from ASY, inside out this time.
India 0-0 Korea, An Seyoung 21-15, 17-13 PV Sindhu: Sindhu not able to win more than a point in a row. But she is just about staying in this. The drops to ASY’s forehand side are working well.
India 0-0 Korea, An Seyoung 21-15, 16-11 PV Sindhu: ASY has won 11 of 12 points now! Wow. Sindhu manages to get the serve back with a nice drop shot to set up a kill. And then gives the serve back after a good rally. Needed a run of points there.
India 0-0 Korea, An Seyoung 21-15, 15-10 PV Sindhu: Oh dear, Sindhu loses her front-foot grip going for a lunge but recovers quickly enough. Lost the point but that could have been nasty. The courts have been a bit slippery all week. Soon enough, ASY into a lead that feels decisive at the moment.
India 0-0 Korea, An Seyoung 21-15, 11-9 PV Sindhu: Dangling on the net chord and falling to the other side. The shuttle is Korean. Sindhu has used up both her challenges now and she is down a couple of points at the interval. She just seems frustrated again.
India 0-0 Korea, An Seyoung 21-15, 9-9 PV Sindhu: Couple of shuttles that Sindhu has now let drop within the lines... and suddenly, An is on a roll. When she gets her radar right, she controls the shuttle with a string attached to it.
India 0-0 Korea, An Seyoung 21-15, 6-9 PV Sindhu: Unlike the start to the opening game, this is a bit ordinary from both players at the moment. Not quite the high level we saw earlier, errors from both sides.
India 0-0 Korea, An Seyoung 21-15, 3-8 PV Sindhu: Sindhu plays a nice patient rally to go 7-3 up. An then completely misjudges a lift to the backcourt. Oh wait, just missed it. That’s rare.
India 0-0 Korea, An Seyoung 21-15, 2-5 PV Sindhu: It was really important for Sindhu to arrest An’s momentum at the start and she does that at the start of the 2nd game. Baby steps.
India 0-0 Korea, An Seyoung 21-15 PV Sindhu: An Seyoung, you ridiculous human! What a run of points from 13-15 down... EIGHT STRAIGHT... to take the game 21-15. Sindhu left frustrated towards the end, and that showed in her shot-making, but that run was purely built on the Korean’s impeccable precision after the interval.
India 0-0 Korea, An Seyoung 20-15 PV Sindhu: Almost an angry backhand punch clear from Sindhu, called long. She reviews to slow things down... but game points galore now.
India 0-0 Korea, An Seyoung 18-15 PV Sindhu: And now An Seyoung is on the charge! What a turnaround. Some precise smashes, finding the lines with utterly ridiculous quality.
India 0-0 Korea, An Seyoung 15-15 PV Sindhu: A 39-shot rally (longest so far) goes An’s way and then a forehand error from Sindhu... we are all level!
India 0-0 Korea, An Seyoung 13-14 PV Sindhu: ASY closes the gap and then Sindhu pumps herself up after a lovely point. Another top quality flat rally follows, that goes the Korean’s way and the gap is narrowed down again. Then ASY makes it two superb winners in a row with a delightful crosscourt drop.
(Scores corrected)
India 0-0 Korea, An Seyoung 9-12 PV Sindhu: ‘Jeetega bhai jeetega’ chants around the arena. A brilliant 23-shot rally! Great defence from Sindhu early on, then she sets up a lovely kill at the net with a drop shot.
India 0-0 Korea, An Seyoung 7-11 PV Sindhu: Great pace in the rallies from Sindhu, and she dominates a series of points to go into the interval with a handy lead. Expect ASY to now slow things down in terms of the shot-making....
India 0-0 Korea, An Seyoung 4-5 PV Sindhu: Must have been one heck of a warm-up because both players have started off at a really good level right away in this one. Sindhu goes from 2-4 to 5-4, the latest of points a lovely crosscourt slice drop winner.
India vs Korea, Uber Cup Group D – PV Sindhu vs An Seyoung: Four matches, four straight games win for ASY. India will be delighted if that changes today. There has been a feeling that the Indian has been getting closer to find a way, she’d love for it to start today.
India vs Korea, Uber Cup Group D – PV Sindhu vs An Seyoung: The H2H, in case you were not aware, is a strong 4-0 in favour of the Korean. But Sindhu has been getting closer. Indeed, the Indian is yet to take a game off ASY. She’d love to change it around at some point, will today be the day?
A replug for our feature at the end of last season about the brilliant An Seyoung.
07.30 am: Winning the group means the team will be seeded for knockouts and will face one of the second-placed teams from the other groups.
07.25 am: Hello and welcome to live updates from day four of the Thomas and Uber Cup finals in Bangkok.
A spot in the knockouts assured, India will face Korea on Wednesday in their last group match. PV Sindhu and Co could potentially push for the top spot in the group which could be invaluable. But the Koreans will start heavy favourites. We begin proceedings with the big one: An Seyoung vs PV Sindhu.
Will it be fifth time lucky for the Indian star against the Korean star-in-the-making?
On Monday, the Indian men’s team also qualified for the knockout stage after ensuring their place in the top two in their group. Later today, they will face Chinese Taipei on Wednesday to decide the group toppers.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy Tournament Software / Viacom 18