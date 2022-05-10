Uber Cup, India vs USA live updates: Sindhu, Tanisha-Treesa win to take India closer to knockouts
Follow live updates from day three of the Thomas and Uber Cup finals in Bangkok.
Live updates
India 2-0 USA, Aakarshi Kashyap 21-18, 11-5 Esther Shi: The downward slice drops have worked like a treat for Aakarshi. Into the interval with a handy lead.
India 2-0 USA, Aakarshi Kashyap 21-18, 8-3 Esther Shi: Aakarshi in control now.
India 2-0 USA, Aakarshi Kashyap 21-18 Esther Shi: And Aakarshi refocusses to go back doing what she does best. Rally. A run of four straight points to take the opening game. That little phase was her best of the match yet. Keeping the shuttle well within the lines but also moving her opponent side to side.
India 2-0 USA, Aakarshi Kashyap 17-18 Esther Shi: Well, well. We are level. Aakarshi giving up a couple of easy points. The quality hasn’t been great in this match so far... and the American is now in the lead as AK pushes one long.
India 2-0 USA, Aakarshi Kashyap 16-14 Esther Shi: And as we say that, a nice run of winners from Shi. Looks like our jinxing game is on point for this one.
India 2-0 USA, Aakarshi Kashyap 16-11 Esther Shi: The American is not keeping enough shuttles in play to bother Aakarshi at the moment.
India 2-0 USA, Aakarshi Kashyap 11-9 Esther Shi: Steadies herself, Aakarshi, after that erratic phase. The drop shots are working well for her at the moment. Words of advice from coach DK Sen (Lakshya’s father) at the break.
India 2-0 USA, Aakarshi Kashyap 6-7 Esther Shi: And as we say that, as series of unforced errors from the Indian. Tapping the back of her head with the rackethead.
India 2-0 USA, Aakarshi Kashyap 6-3 Esther Shi: Aakarshi was off to a slow start in the tie against Canada, but more confident here straight away.
India 2-0 USA: Aakarshi Kashyap, 20-year-old who topped the selection trials recently, on court for the 2nd singles tie against another 20-year-old.
A quick replug for our feature on Aakarshi:
Indian badminton: Aakarshi Kashyap’s one-track mind helps her realise a dream
India 2-0 USA, Treesa-Tanisha 21-19, 21-10 Corbett-Lee: Tanisha Crasto and Treesa Jolly were off to a slow start but once they won a tight opening game, they were dominant in the 2nd. Led 12-0 at one point. Needed just 34 minutes to wrap this up in the end.
India 1-0 USA, Treesa-Tanisha 21-19, 18-9 Corbett-Lee: Now that’s more like a women’s doubles rally! Great retrieving from all four players and eventually the pressure pays off for the Americans. Easily more than 50 shots in that one. A nice little phase for the youngsters this after a horror start to the game.
India 1-0 USA, Treesa-Tanisha 21-19, 16-4 Corbett-Lee: Looked like Tanisha wanted to serve the game out! Looked crestfallen to lose the serve after 12 straight points! Still very much in control the Indians.
India 1-0 USA, Treesa-Tanisha 21-19, 11-0 Corbett-Lee: Wowza! What a start to the second game by the Indians. Into the interval without losing serve! Tanisha kept the serve all to herself.
India 1-0 USA, Treesa-Tanisha 21-19 Corbett-Lee: Game 1, India. Treesa sets it up with a smash, Tanisha finishes it off. That ploy has worked nicely. The latter is pumped!
(Score corrected)
India 1-0 USA, Treesa-Tanisha 20-18 Corbett-Lee: Lovely change of direction from Treesa to get the serve back, Tanisha is more pumped than her. Soon enough game points for the Indians.
India 1-0 USA, Treesa-Tanisha 18-19 Corbett-Lee: The Americans not going away without a fight too. Good battle this. An error each from Tanisha and Treesa and they trail.
India 1-0 USA, Treesa-Tanisha 16-15 Corbett-Lee: And we are level at 15. Treesa starting to dictate from the back court. Tanisha picking up the shuttles early at the net... into the lead as well now, the Indians.
India 1-0 USA, Treesa-Tanisha 11-13 Corbett-Lee: The Indians are now moving superbly, a great point by Treesa from the backcourt, bringing out her power and then a subtle finish. Crasto prowling at the net.
India 1-0 USA, Treesa-Tanisha 5-11 Corbett-Lee: The Indian youngsters yet to get going in this one. Mathias Boe will have his chance to offer his inputs here.
India 1-0 USA, Treesa-Tanisha 4-9 Corbett-Lee: Crasto, the senior most in the middle at 19, trying to impose herself now. A lovely rally at 3-8 goes the way of the Americans.
(Score corrected)
India 1-0 USA, Treesa-Tanisha 1-6 Corbett-Lee: Well, what a start for the Americans. The team of 16-year-old and 17-year-old starting off on fire against the team of 18-year-old and 19-year-old in this battles of teenagers.
India 1-0 USA, Treesa Jolly-Tanisha Crasto vs Francesca Corbett-Allison Lee: Unranked Indians vs world No 91 from USA. But make no mistake, the Indians are strong favourites here too. Tanisha is pairing with Treesa as Gayatri is absent due to injury and both the youngsters are fantastic doubles players in the making. Were superb in the tie against Canada.
India 1-0 USA – PV Sindhu 21-10 21-11 Jennie Gai: PV Sindhu wraps things up nice and early. Needed 26 minutes on court, defeating Jennie Gai 21-10 21-11 to give India the lead.
Here’s how the 2 games panned out:
India vs USA – PV Sindhu 21-10 19-11 Jennie Gai: Yep, not messing around anymore. Sindhu finishing points off with pace.
India vs USA – PV Sindhu 21-10 16-11 Jennie Gai: Sindhu’s level not quite high in this game, and the drift is certainly playing its part. And she is not trying to force the pace either, very few smashes. Just trying to get... catch the drift, so to speak. A first little ‘come on!’ as she senses the American getting closer.
India vs USA – PV Sindhu 21-10 11-5 Jennie Gai: Into the lead at the interval on a service error from her opponent but just a few errors in that phase from Sindhu, perhaps trying out a few things to check the drift out and such.
India vs USA – PV Sindhu 21-10 6-2 Jennie Gai: Was interesting trying to listen to Sindhu and coach Vidhi speak in the break. She seemed to say that the new shuttles are going long when lifted... and her coach was asking her to mix things up in anticipation of what she could be facing tomorrow against An Seyoung.
India vs USA – PV Sindhu 21-10 Jennie Gai: Game points galore for the Indian star, and she converts her second. Jennie Gai had a good second half, but yeah, the Indian, despite a few errors late on, in control throughout.
India vs USA – PV Sindhu 16-8 Jennie Gai: A nice run of four consecutive points for Gai, a straight smash and crosscourt winners thrown into the mix.
India vs USA – PV Sindhu 11-4 Jennie Gai: The bespectacled American from Massachusetts won the first point of this match but Sindhu doesn’t take long to impose herself on the game. Couple of nice rallies but sharp stuff from the Indian.
Uber Cup, India vs USA, Group D – PV Sindhu vs Jennie Gai: Here we go then, first meeting between the two. Jennie Gai is a 21-year-old who plays both doubles and singles on tour. She didn’t play singles against Korea. USA would normally have been led by Beiwen Zhang but she is not part of the squad.
7.30 am: Indian women’s team are back in action after a day’s rest. PV Sindhu will soon be out on court first for the singles tie.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of day three of the Thomas and Uber Cup finals in Bangkok.
For India, Uber Cup Group D match to look forward to today. PV Sindhu will be leading her side against USA and on paper, the Indians are overwhelming favourites to win this. If Korea to win their tie against Canada, as they would be expected to, India and Korea will progress to knockouts.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy Tournament Software / Viacom 18