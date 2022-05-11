Jyothi Yarraji broke the Indian national 100m hurdles record on Wednesday. The 22-year-old clocked 13.23 seconds to finish with gold at the Cyprus International Meet, a World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger category D event, in Limassol.

Jyothi’s new mark broke Anuradha Biswal’s 20-year-old national record of 13.38 seconds, set at a meet in New Delhi in 2002.

This was not the first time though that Jyothi had crossed Biswal’s best.

Just a month ago, the Andhra sprinter clocked 13.09 seconds at the Federation Cup in Kozhikode, but the timing could not be counted since there was an illegal +2.1 metre/second wind speed aiding her – just 0.1 more than what is allowed.

Earlier in 2020, she ran 13.03 seconds at an Inter-University meet in Moodbidri, Karnataka, but since there was no NADA official present, nor an Athletics Federation of India technical delegate, the timing could not be ratified.

This time though, at the World Athletics sanctioned international meet, with a 0.1 m/s wind speed, the national record was broken by Jyothi.