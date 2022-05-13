India’s 10M air pistol mixed team combinations extended their dominance in the pistol disciplines, as Esha Singh and Saurabh Chaudhary claimed gold and Palak and Sarabjot Singh silver at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, on Thursday.

Esha and Saurabh prevailed 16-12 in the gold medal match.

Ramita and Paarth Makhija combined to win silver in the 10m air rifle mixed event, losing 13-17 to Poland’s Julia Piotrowska and Wiktor Sajdak, making it three on the day and a total of 10 medals so far, including four gold for India.

The Indian Pistol pairs came through topping a 38-team field in the qualification round of 60 shots. Palak and Sarabjot scored 578 to top the chart, with Esha and Saurabh scoring 575.

In the junior men’s trap event, Arya Vansh Pathak and Vivaan Kapoor scored 118 and Shardul Vihaan scored 117 to finish ninth, 10th and 12th respectively. Shapath Bharadwaj finished 17th with a round of 115 while Bakhtyaruddin Malek shot 110 for a 32nd place finish.

Sabeera Haris had reached the top-eight final elimination stage in the junior women’s trap with a round of 115 in qualification.

Meanwhile, in the men’s 10m air rifle team event, the trio of Makhija, Rudrankksh Patil and Umamahesh Maddinenni reached the gold medal round and will face Spanish opponents for the gold medal on Friday.

France and Poland are the only other nations to have taken gold medals off India so far.