The All India Football Federation confirmed that the men’s national team will play a friendly match for against Zambia in Doha on May 25. The match is part of the team’s preparation for the upcoming final round of qualifiers for the AFC Asian Cup, which is scheduled take place in Kolkata from June 8.

The match comes two months after the Indian team played exhibition games against Bahrain and Belarus in March.

The Blue Tigers have been in camp since April 23, first in Bellary, and now in Kolkata, where they are scheduled to play a series of friendlies against a combined All-Star XI from the I-League, and another against the West Bengal Santosh Trophy squad.

The team already played a friendly against ATK Mohun Bagan on May 11. The Indian team lost that match 2-1, despite a goal from skipper Sunil Chhetri, who returned to the national team for the first time after seven months due to an injury-layoff.