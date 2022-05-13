Badminton, Thomas Cup semifinals, India vs Denmark live: Lakshya Sen in action versus Viktor Axelsen
Follow live coverage of the Thomas Cup semifinals between India and Denmark in Bangkok.
India 0-0 Denmark – Sen 13-21, 4-7 Axelsen: Axelsen slips again and Sen makes an error again. The Indian youngster looked frustrated after hitting that into the net.
India 0-0 Denmark – Sen 13-21, 3-6 Axelsen: Sen is definitely being more aggressive in this game but he’s not finding the lines consistently enough. Crucial few minutes coming up as Axelsen is threatening to pull away again.
India 0-0 Denmark – Sen 13-21, 2-3 Axelsen: SENsational play by Lakshya! Another jaw-dropping full-length dive by the 20-year-old to stay in the rally and this time he even manages to draw an error from Axelsen eventually. This will surely give him confidence.
India 0-0 Denmark – Sen 13-21, 0-3 Axelsen: It’s all Axelsen so far in the second game. Sen looking a bit all over the place at the moment. He’ll need to find some rhythm soon as it seems the world No 1 can sense the kill.
India 0-0 Denmark – Sen 13-21 Axelsen: Viktor Axelsen wins the first game in 21 minutes! The match started promisingly with both players going neck and neck but the world No 1 soon found his rhythm and started to pull away. Lakshya Sen will need a special effort to win the match from here.
India 0-0 Denmark – Sen 12-19 Axelsen: The world No 1 is winning the longer rallies consistently. He gets another smash winner. This is turning into quite a one-sided game. Sen will need to change strategies.
India 0-0 Denmark – Sen 11-16 Axelsen: Stunning rally! A 46-shot rally, the longest of the match so far, and Axelsen comes out on top. Sen put in a sensational full-length dive and got back up on his feet in a flash to remain in the rally, the shuttle kept going to all corners before Axelsen found a winner down the line. Sen has now lost both his reviews.
India 0-0 Denmark – Sen 11-15 Axelsen: The world No 1 slips but does incredibly well to remain in the rally, Sen then keeps up the pressure and draws an error eventually. But Axelsen responds with two smash winners from the net. He’s starting to pull away.
India 0-0 Denmark – Sen 9-11 Axelsen: Wonderful disguise in Sen’s play as he draws Axelsen forward before whipping a cross-court winner. But Axelsen responds with some great defence to ensure he has the lead at the interval.
India 0-0 Denmark – Sen 8-8 Axelsen: Axelsen uses that devastating jump smash to draw an error from Sen. He then plays a similar shot but with lesser pace and gets a clean winner. We’re back level.
India 0-0 Denmark – Sen 6-5 Axelsen: Another excellent rally and this time Sen smashes straight into Axelsen’s body and draws the error. The world No 1 then flicks one wide and Sen gets the lead for the first time. Very little to choose between the two players.
India 0-0 Denmark – Sen 3-5 Axelsen: Brilliant rally as both players are made to cover every corner and it ends with Sen going for a cross-court winner and pushing it wide.
India 0-0 Denmark – Sen 1-1 Axelsen: An error from both players to begin the match. But we should start seeing some pulsating badminton soon.
4.36 pm: We’re almost ready for play! Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen are on the court. Axelsen of course is the world No 1 and reigning Olympic champion. These two have played each other six times with the Danish star having won five of those matches, including the last one.
It was an unforgettable win for India on Thursday...
Here’s a look at the order of play for today:
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Thomas Cup semifinals between India and Denmark in Bangkok.
The India’s men’s badminton team created history on Thursday as they became the first team from the country to secure a medal at the Thomas Cup. India defeated Malaysia 3-2 in the quarterfinal, with Srikanth Kidambi, HS Prannoy and the doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy registering victories.
Thomas Cup: Satwik-Chirag, Srikanth, Prannoy star as India reach semifinal to guarantee medal
