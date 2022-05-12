Badminton, Thomas Cup QF live updates: Lakshya Sen goes down vs Lee Zii Jia, India 0-1 Malaysia
Follow all the updates from the 2022 Thomas Cup quarterfinal action featuring India and Malaysia.
Live updates
IND 0-1 MAS, Satwik-Chirag 10-8 Goh/Izzuddin: Malaysians started the match better but much better from Satwik-Chirag! They win three points in a row and lead 9-8 in the opener. Make that a 2-point lead now.
IND 0-1 MAS, Satwik-Chirag 5-6 Goh/Izzuddin: Expectedly a super fast start to this MD match. Lightning exchanges already.
IND 0-1 MAS: Time for the first men’s doubles, and this one is huge. If India have any hopes of winning this tie, they need a win here. For Malaysia, they have made a gamble in sticking to Goh/Izzuddin as MD1 by splitting their other higher-ranked pairs. Especially when Chia/Soh have the perfect H2H against Satwik-Chirag.
IND 0-1 MAS, Lakshya Sen 21-23, 9-21 Lee Zii Jia: Match, LZJ! The Malaysian went on a roll in the second game and Lakshya had no answers. The match ends on an error from the Indian, as he sends a smash into the net.
IND 0-0 MAS, Lakshya Sen 21-23, 8-20 Lee Zii Jia: Oh boy, there’s Lakshya losing his footing there rather dangerously. Hasn’t happened as much today as yesterday. But so dangerous. 12 match points for the Malaysian now.
IND 0-0 MAS, Lakshya Sen 21-23, 7-18 Lee Zii Jia: Ridiculous. LZJ is getting the shuttle to obey his mind at the moment. Lakshya’s radar is off too and in combination, a huge lead.
IND 0-0 MAS, Lakshya Sen 21-23, 7-13 Lee Zii Jia: Feels like this might be over soon... Lakshya starting to look at bit frustrated. Just as we say that LZJ has hit a couple of smashes into the middle of the net. He can go on a bit of a walkabout too sometimes... the Indian needs to at least try and stay in this.
IND 0-0 MAS, Lakshya Sen 21-23, 5-11 Lee Zii Jia: Better from the Indian, 4-8 and now 5-10. Long way back but not impossible. LZJ goes into the interval with another terrific high tempo point. (On the background, Axelsen can be seen. He is losing his match against Korea’s Heo Kwang Hee!)
IND 0-0 MAS, Lakshya Sen 21-23, 1-7 Lee Zii Jia: LZJ was 11-0 in the second game against Momota yesterday... now he is 7-1 here. Just a different beast when he is in the zone.
IND 0-0 MAS, Lakshya Sen 21-23, 0-5 Lee Zii Jia: The quality in that opening game from both the players... phenomenal. But it is often so hard to come back from dropping a game like that... Lakshya needs to recover quickly. Already 0-5 down at the start of the 2nd game. Couple of fantastic winners from the Malaysian by changing the rackethead direction at the last minute.
IND 0-0 MAS, Lakshya Sen 21-23 Lee Zii Jia: Game 1, LZJ! A BREATHTAKING OPENING GAME! Lakshya Sen had two game points, then LZJ had one before converting his second after a series of lovely exchanges. The winning point of the game was a delightful crosscourt push to the backcourt by the Malaysian. He is in the zone.
Thomas Cup QF, IND vs MAS, Lakshya Sen 21-21 Lee Zii Jia: great defence from Lakshya but LZJ saves another game point. And now has one of his own with that smash of his.... which is saved by a super crosscourt winner from the India. Stunning!
Thomas Cup QF, IND vs MAS, Lakshya Sen 19-20 Lee Zii Jia: Couple of game points for Lakshya but one saved with a brutal smash at the net. And perhaps a stare to go with it too.
Confirmation, no reviews on court 3: It’s a shame that a knockout match of a top tier event has to be placed on a court without tech assistance. No reviews on Court 3. Can understand maybe group stages but sigh... hope it doesn’t prove costly for anyone. Lee wanted to challenge one and he trails 17-19.
Thomas Cup QF, IND vs MAS, Lakshya Sen 17-17 Lee Zii Jia: A lift goes long and the Indian is in the lead.... just for a minute at 17. He sends a lift well wide. Back level.
Thomas Cup QF, IND vs MAS, Lakshya Sen 16-16 Lee Zii Jia: Couple of errors from LZJ and we are back level! Lakshya doing well but not giving too much height to work with.
Thomas Cup QF, IND vs MAS, Lakshya Sen 14-15 Lee Zii Jia: At the moment it feels like Lakshya has to win every point 4-5 times in order to win it once. He’s throwing it all at LZJ and it is coming back. But the Indian keeps fighting back.
Thomas Cup QF, IND vs MAS, Lakshya Sen 12-12 Lee Zii Jia: Two absolutely stunning defensive saves from Lakshya in the space of a few seconds. LZH wins the point though. The Indian pounces on the next point at the net. What a battle.
Thomas Cup QF, IND vs MAS, Lakshya Sen 10-11 Lee Zii Jia: Another lovely rally to decide who has the lead at the interval. Lakshya does well enough on defence but it wasn’t quite enough. LZJ has his nose ahead.
Also, not sure if there are reviews in this match because we haven’t had rthe tech in place on court 3 before today. Need to see about that.
Thomas Cup QF, IND vs MAS, Lakshya Sen 7-8 Lee Zii Jia: What a start to this match from both players. Almost as if these are among the two best players in the game right now in 2022. Some fantastic rallies already! Lakshya’s turn to win a long one. (Will be nice to see the stats here for average rally length... one thing that badminton needs to improve in its coverage)
Thomas Cup QF, IND vs MAS, Lakshya Sen 5-6 Lee Zii Jia: What a fantastic rally at 5-3. LZJ’s does brilliantly with a jumping backhand clear to stay in the point and after a patient exchange, forces an error from Lakshya. Also, early signs, but good to see both players moving around the court well. There have been a lot of footing issues. Lakshya closes the gap to one.
Thomas Cup QF, IND vs MAS, Lakshya Sen 1-3 Lee Zii Jia: Here we go then. LZJ comes into this one on the back of a dominant win vs Momota that helped Malaysia clinch the top spot in their group. He has been in terrific form recently, also clinching the Asian Championship title in Manilla earlier. Lakshya needs to be at his very best.
Thomas Cup quarterfinals: India vs Malaysia, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: Technically, it is the third meeting between the two but the first came way back in 2016. Not really worth reading too much in that. Lakshya does have a 2-0 lead H2H but the most recent win in All England is the one the Indian will need to fall back on and take inspiration from.
05.30 pm: Even as the Japan vs TPE tie was unfolding a little while back, you could hear the “How’s the Josh!” chants from the Indian team in the background. We are all set for the start now.
05.25 pm: Hello and welcome to live updates from quarterfinals day at the 2022 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Bangkok.
After the Indian women’s team lost against hosts Thailand in the quarterfinals of Uber Cup earlier, the men will try and go one step further as they take on a strong Malaysia side led by Lee Zii Jia.
The Indian men’s team has never finished on the podium in Thomas Cup before but Lakshya Sen, Srikanth Kidambi and Co have a decent chance of changing that this time around.
Here’s a look at the lineup of matches.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy Tournament Software / Viacom 18