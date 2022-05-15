Badminton, Thomas Cup final live: Lakshya, Srikanth and Co eye gold as India take on Indonesia
Follow live coverage of the Thomas Cup final between India and Indonesia in Bangkok.
Live updates
India 0-0 Indonesia – Lakshya Sen 1-2 Anthony Ginting: The Indonesian wins the first couple of points but the Indian then gets on the board after winning an exchange at the net. Both players trying to get a feel of things in theses early exchanges.
11.42 am: We’re almost ready for play! First up, it’s a clash between Lakshya Sen and Anthony Ginting. Both players are on the court and warming up. This promises to be a cracker!
Here’s the order of play for today:
India’s road to the final:
Recent winners of Thomas Cup (men)
- 2010 – Host Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur); Champion – China
- 2012 – Host China (Wuhan); Champion – China
- 2014 – Host India (New Delhi); Champion – Japan
- 2016 – Host China (Kunshan); Champion – Denmark
- 2018 – Host Thailand (Bangkok); Champion – China
- 2020 – Host Denmark (Aarhus) in 2021; Champion – Indonesia
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Thomas Cup final between India and Indonesia in Bangkok.