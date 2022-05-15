India’s wrestling contingent increased the country’s medal tally at the Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil on the penultimate day of play to 16 medals in total.

Three wrestlers earned a spot on the podium, with Sumit Dahiya winning gold after beating Iran’s Mohammad Rasoul Ghamar Pour in the 97kg final.

This was after Amit Krishan beat S Gozel of Turkey in the men’s 86kg freestyle bronze medal match.

Explainer: India at Deaflympics – here’s what you need to know about the quadrennial event

The day however started with veteran grappler Virender Singh Yadav continuing his medal-winning run at the Deaflympics. The 36-year-old, dubbed ‘Ghoonga Pehelwan’ has represented India at the Games since the 2005 edition in Melbourne, and never returned without a medal. He had won three gold medals and one bronze before travelling to Brazil.

On Saturday, he beat teenager Nicholas Barron from the United States to claim the bronze medal in the men’s 74kg event.

Legend 'Virender Singh' bags his 5️⃣th consecutive 🏅at #Deaflympics 🙇‍♂️🙇‍♀️



🇮🇳's @GoongaPahalwan 🤼‍♂️ wins 🥉in FS (74kg) after defeating 🇺🇸's N. Barron in 🥉 medal match



Heartiest congratulations to the most decorated Indian Deaflympian with 3️⃣🥇2️⃣🥉to his name 💐💐#JeetKaJazba pic.twitter.com/XOUZDmmyd9 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) May 14, 2022

India’s tally of 16 medals includes eight golds, one silver and seven bronze.

The shooing contingent was the most successful for India, winning three gold and two bronze medals, while the badminton squad returned with three golds and one bronze. In tennis, the Indians won one silver and two bronze, and there was a solitary gold medal won in the golf event to complete the tally.