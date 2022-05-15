Badminton Watch: Thomas Cup champions, India – the emotional moments when it became a reality India defeated Indonesia – the defending champions and most successful country in the history of the tournament – 3-0 in the final to win the Thomas Cup. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated 32 minutes ago AFP / Manan Vatsyayana View this post on Instagram A post shared by Badminton World Federation (@bwf.official) 📽️ THAT WINNING MOMENT 🏸Watch & RELIVE @srikidambi seal #TeamIndia's first-ever #ThomasCup 🏆🥇#ThomasCup2022 #ThomasCupOnSports18 #TUC2022 pic.twitter.com/vbFLN3EiCl— Sports18 (@Sports18) May 15, 2022 Also read:Thomas Cup final as it happened: India become champions as Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag, Srikanth winThomas Cup: India becomes World Men’s Team Champions for the first time ever We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. badminton indian badminton Thomas cup Thomas and Uber cup lakshya sen Srikanth kidambi satwiksairaj rankireddy Chirag shetty