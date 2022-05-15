Table-toppers Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday.

While the GT bowlers led by Mohammad Shami (2/19) put up a clinical show to restrict CSK to a below par 133/5, Wriddhiman Saha put on a show with the bat to score an unbeaten 57-ball 67 to lead his side to victory. despite a fine half-century by Ruturaj Gaikwad in their IPL game here on Sunday.

Saha played a lone hand to dominate the CSK bowlers even as Shubman Gill (18) was dismissed by Matheesha Pathirana (2/24) in his first delivery in the tournament and Matthew Wade (20) was dismissed by Moeen Ali (1/11).

Pathirana also ensured captain Hardik Pandya (7) was dismissed without any threat. However, Saha combined with David Miller (15) in the end to hand Titans the 20 points needed for them to secure a Top 2 finish and play at the Qualifier 1 in Kolkata.

Earlier in the match, although CSK lost opener Devon Conway (5) in the third over, Ruturaj Gaikwad (53) combined with Moeen Ali (21) to put on a 57-run second-wicket partnership off 39 balls, and then added another 48 runs for the third wicket with Narayan Jagadeesan (39).

CSK, however, suffered a middle-order collapse, scoring only 24 runs in the final five overs as Rashid Khan (1/31) dismissed Gaikwad in the sixteenth over while Shivam Dube (0) and MS Dhoni (7) were dismissed by Alzarri Joseph (1/15) and Mohammad Shami respectively.

Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts Q GT 13 10 3 0.391 20 2 LSG 12 8 4 0.385 16 3 RR 12 7 5 0.228 14 4 RCB 13 7 6 -0.323 14 5 DC 12 6 6 0.210 12 6 KKR 13 6 7 0.160 12 7 PBKS 12 6 6 0.023 12 8 SRH 12 5 7 -0.270 10 9 CSK 13 4 9 -0.206 8 10 MI 12 3 9 -0.613 6

Watch CSK vs GT match highlights here