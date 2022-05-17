Kolkata Knight Riders batter Ajinkya Rahane has been ruled out of the remainder of Indian Premier League 2022 due to a hamstring injury, the franchise confirmed on Tuesday.

Rahane picked up the injury during KKR’s last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Wish you a speedy recovery, @ajinkyarahane88. The Knights camp will miss you

The 33-year-old was in and out of the side and played seven innings in the season, scoring a total of 133 runs at an average of 19.00 and strike rate of 103.90.

It’s been a tough period for KKR as they lost the services of Pat Cummins last week, with the Australian all-rounder heading back home due to a hip injury.

The two-time IPL champions, led by Shreyas Iyer this season, are in sixth position on the points table with 12 points from 13 matches. Their last match of the league stage is against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday at the DY Patil Stadium.